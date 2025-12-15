Abu Dhabi, UAE: XPENG UAE, represented by Ali & Sons, has officially opened its new flagship showroom in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion and coinciding with its first anniversary in the UAE. Located in Al Salam Tower, the showroom strengthens XPENG’s presence in a market known for strong EV adoption and a clear vision for sustainable, AI-driven smart mobility.

The new space introduces XPENG’s premium, technology-driven retail experience, featuring digital displays, interactive exploration zones, and a dedicated material wall showcasing trims, colours, and finishes. Designed to reflect the brand’s modern and minimalistic identity, the showroom offers a seamless environment for customers to discover XPENG’s intelligent electric vehicles. While this location focuses on sales and brand experience, XPENG will further expand with a full Triple-S facility, covering sales, service, and spare parts, which is planned for Mussafah in 2026 to further enhance customer accessibility.

To celebrate the opening, XPENG is showcasing its flagship models, the G6 and G9 - alongside the XPENG Aridge appearing as a special one-day display. Both SUVs deliver real-world electric ranges of up to 570 km, ultra-fast charging of up to 380 kW (10% to 80% in 20 minutes), and a refined, sound-insulated cabin. Their performance is powered by XPENG’s in-house XOS operating system and XPILOT intelligent driving platform, offering a software-first, fully integrated mobility experience. These same technologies also support XPENG’s innovations in aerial mobility and robotics, further shaping the brand’s broader smart mobility ecosystem.

XPENG’s growing global influence, including its strategic partnership with Volkswagen, which will integrate XPENG technologies into future VW EV models, reinforces its leadership in intelligent electric mobility. Regionally, the brand will expand its lineup with five new models next year, including REEV technology, reaching seven models by the end of 2026. Customers can also benefit from introductory EMIs starting from AED 2,599 for the G6 and AED 3,199 for the G9, both with zero down payment.

Mr. Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director, Ali & Sons Automotive, said: “Our new Abu Dhabi showroom reflects XPENG’s commitment to the UAE and underscores Ali & Sons’ vision of bringing world-class mobility innovation to the nation. Abu Dhabi is a natural home for our brand, aligning with our shared values of technology leadership, sustainability, and customer-focused design. Together with XPENG, we are proud to expand our footprint in the capital and look forward to supporting the UAE’s transition toward smarter, cleaner mobility.”

The Abu Dhabi showroom is now open at Al Salam Tower, complementing XPENG’s existing Dubai showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. For more information, customers are invited to visit XPENG UAE or contact the showroom at 800XPENG.

About XPENG UAE

XPENG is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer dedicated to advancing future mobility through intelligent technology and sustainable innovation. Officially launched in the UAE in October 2024 through a strategic partnership with Ali & Sons Holding, XPENG’s operations are managed locally by Gulf Star Motors, a subsidiary of Ali & Sons. The brand currently operates two showrooms in the country, its flagship location in Abu Dhabi and a retail showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, with further expansion underway, including a full Triple-S facility (sales, service, and spare parts) planned for Mussafah in 2026. XPENG’s UAE lineup features advanced electric SUVs, including the G6 and G9, powered by the in-house XOS operating system and XPILOT intelligent driving platform. These technologies also enable the brand’s broader smart mobility ecosystem spanning autonomous driving, aerial mobility, and robotics.

About Ali & Sons

Ali & Sons is a diversified Abu Dhabi–based conglomerate established in 1979, with a significant presence across key economic sectors including automotive, oil and gas, retail, contracting, manufacturing, and real estate. Guided by innovation and strategic expansion, the group partners with leading global brands, delivers high-impact projects, and actively contributes to the UAE’s long-term economic vision. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer-centric service, Ali & Sons continues to broaden its portfolio and play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s industrial and commercial landscape.