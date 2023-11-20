Dubai: In a distinguished achievement for the financial sector, Xpence has been recognized as the 'Best Corporate Payments Provider' at the 2023 MEA Finance Awards. The esteemed awards program, hosted at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, JBR, Dubai, honors the most influential and transformative entities in the banking and financial sector across the Middle East and Africa.

The ceremony, attended by over 200 senior leaders from an array of financial sectors, spotlighted Xpence's role in advancing the industry and addressing the changing needs of consumers amidst rapid technological evolution.

Xpence's win as the 'Best Corporate Payments Provider' underscores its exceptional performance and growth in a highly competitive market. This past year, Xpence experienced a tenfold increase in card spend, extended its reach to 59 countries, and managed transactions in 35 different currencies. Catering to a wide range of businesses, Xpence's suite — featuring Visa Corporate Cards, a centralized company wallet, an efficient expense management platform, and invoicing with payment links — exemplifies its dedication to providing versatile and complete financial solutions.

Zain Ansari, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "Receiving the 'Best Corporate Payments Provider' award is a significant acknowledgment for Xpence and affirms our pathbreaking approach in the industry. Introducing the region’s first comprehensive suite of corporate payment solutions, we have established a new standard for corporate financial services. This award is a testament to our team's commitment and signals our success in addressing the essential needs of businesses today."

About Xpence:

Xpence is the region's first spend management platform, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their finances. With virtual and physical Visa Corporate Cards, Xpence enables companies to set specific spending controls and limits, facilitating strong financial management. The platform's real-time monitoring and automated bookkeeping eradicate the need for traditional expense reports, simplifying the reimbursement process and enhancing the corporate spending experience.

