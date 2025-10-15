Live Objects is a secure, scalable IoT platform that unifies devices, data, and cloud integration for faster business outcomes

Multinational Xpandretail, a retail data analytics and mall solution provider company, was challenged to unify massive sales, inventory, and customer data streams from multiple channels in real time for smarter decision-making. Legacy systems lack scalability, modern IoT integration, and real-time monitoring capabilities.

Orange Business Live Objects provided an innovative answer, enabling it to harvest securely and centralize IoT and retail data into a single platform, making it easier to analyze and act upon.

The platform securely collects and stores data from sensors in the stores, providing a centralized information hub. Data is processed to generate insights such as visitor numbers, inventory levels, and supply chain efficiencies, while finding ways to enhance in-store customer experiences.

Xpandretail provides AI-powered solutions to help businesses, including retailers and shopping malls, understand customer behavior, optimize store operations, and increase profitability. Adopting Live Objects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, provides the company with one scalable platform to enable faster insights, automation, and enhanced customer experiences. Xpandretail is already supporting luxury brands, including Armani, Coach, Dior, and Karl Lagerfeld, which operate mall outlets in the area.

“What set Orange Business’ Live Objects apart was how closely its differentiators aligned with our business model of delivering real-time, reliable insights across multi-region, multi-device ecosystems. Namely, unified monitoring at scale, multi-vendor ecosystem support, operational reliability, and faster time to market via API integrations,” explained Vic Bageria, CEO Xpandretail. “By aligning with these differentiators, Orange Business’ Live Objects didn’t just solve our technical issues. It has enabled us to scale our business model effectively and deliver superior value to retailers and mall operators”.

“Live Objects is empowering Xpandretail’s client base with dynamic data-driven insights from connected devices – turning raw data into smart decisions that optimize their operations, elevate the customer experience, and help drive growth,” said Anas Naim, Managing Director Middle East & Turkey, Orange Business.

About Xpandretail

