Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced it has secured a licence to act as a reinsurance broker in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A).

Mohammed S. AlSudairy has been appointed as the new Head of Reinsurance Broking, WTW Saudi Arabia, based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Previously Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Chedid Reinsurance Brokerage, AlSudairy has extensive experience of managing and overseeing treaty, facultative and claims activities for the Saudi Arabian market.

Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International, said, “WTW prides itself in being able to serve clients globally, and obtaining our reinsurance broker license in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia further enhances our international capabilities. We are thrilled to have Mohammed join us at this pivotal time in our evolution to broaden our reinsurance capabilities and drive new growth opportunities in this vibrant market.”

Eleni Lykoudi, Head of CEEMΕA, added “We’re excited to welcome Mohammed, whose leadership will play a key role in advancing our growth strategy in this dynamic, flourishing market. His appointment signals our commitment to the Kingdom and the broader region. We’re confident that his deep market insights will help us further innovate and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Mohammed S. AlSudairy, Head of Reinsurance Broking stated “I’m very pleased to join WTW during this important phase of expansion. Securing our reinsurance broker license in Saudi Arabia, positions us to deliver exceptional support and solutions to our clients throughout the Kingdom. I look forward to building momentum, forging lasting partnerships, and further strengthening WTW’s success in this dynamic market while contributing to the ambitions of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030* goals and objectives.

​​​​​​About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

* https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/en

Media Contacts

Sarah Booker

Sarah.booker@wtwco.com