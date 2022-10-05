Dubai, United Arab Emirates – WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022, where it is set to showcase the latest advancements to solutions in its API management, identity management, and enterprise integration portfolios.

“Business in the region is once again on the upswing following a successful recovery from the pandemic. We now see the growth of e-commerce and other online channels increasing organisations’ demand for new technologies that provide rich digital experiences to customers, consumers, and partners," said Uday Shankar Kizhepat, WSO2 Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East and Africa region. “Every company has evolved into a software company, and most CXOs are starting to realise that the only way to differentiate from the competition is by creating superior digital experiences. Given WSO2’s unique ability to address this need, we expect to have a highly engaging and successful GITEX Global 2022.”

At the event, WSO2 will showcase its software as a service (SaaS) offerings. These include Asgardeo, an identity as a service (IDaaS) that helps developers implement secure authentication flows to applications in minutes, and Choreo WSO2’s digital platform as a service for creating new APIs, integrations, and services in hours or days instead of weeks or months. By removing the complexities of cloud native infrastructure, these solutions enable customers to accelerate the delivery of new digital experiences and free up time for IT teams to focus on innovation.

Additionally, the company will demonstrate its key software products, including WSO2 API Manager, a complete platform for building and integrating business capabilities as managed APIs, and WSO2 Identity Server for customer identity and access management (CIAM). Together, these solutions form a “digital core” for the modern business. Both solutions can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid architectures.

With some 40% of WSO2’s business in the region being transacted through the channel, the company recognises this as an integral part of its go-to-market strategy. Over the past year, WSO2 has significantly grown its channel ecosystem, with a focus on partners that can add value for customers through a consultative approach.

“We empower our partners with training and online resources that enable them to stay current with the latest advancements in our solution portfolio. We hope to meet more similarly focused channel organisations at GITEX who are keen on building sustainable, long-term revenue streams through their partnership with WSO2,” said Kizhepat.

The WSO2 stand is located at Concourse 2, stand number 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

