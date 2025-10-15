Singapore/Dubai – WRISE Group and CTF Life Bermuda today announced a global partnership to deliver a new, integrated approach to wealth management and legacy planning for clients. The strategic collaboration will leverage CTF Life Bermuda’s innovative solutions to provide tailored advice that address clients’ evolving needs in integrated wealth, health and legacy planning globally, bringing to life its brand promise to create value beyond insurance.

The partnership, a first for the EAM sector, comes at a pivotal time as the global insurance market for high-net-worth individuals is expected to grow to US$139.28 billion by 2032, underscoring WRISE's proactive approach to meeting evolving client needs.

"This landmark partnership with CTF Life Bermuda is a testament to WRISE Group's vision of creating a seamless and holistic 360-degree wealth management platform for our clients," said Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman, WRISE Group.

"Our clients are increasingly focused on leveraging insurance for long-term legacy planning, and this strategic alliance was conceptualised specifically to meet those evolving needs. By establishing a partnership with a trusted partner like CTF Life Bermuda, WRISE is now in a unique position among its peers and better equipped to ensure our clients have direct and comprehensive access to essential wealth protection and legacy planning tools. We are confident that our partnership with CTF Life Bermuda will set a new standard for how EAMs can meet their clients’ holistic wealth needs, while creating more choice, transparency, and value for our clients worldwide," he adds.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life Bermuda added, “We are excited to join forces with a forward-thinking firm like WRISE. This strategic alliance represents a bold leap in our global expansion. Backed by CTF Group’s ecosystem and its robust company strength – our integrated suite of wealth, legacy planning and health solutions – coupled with WRISE's expertise in serving high-net-worth individuals, positions us strongly to transcend geographical boundaries to meet the evolving wealth management and protection needs of customers across the globe."

The signing ceremony for the partnership agreement took place yesterday in Dubai, attended by key stakeholders from WRISE Group and CTF Life Bermuda and allows WRISE to expand its service offering through a direct model that enhances client value, while CTF Life Bermuda expands presence in key growth markets through partnership with WRISE.

WRISE will begin distributing a variety of CTF Life Bermuda insurance solutions, including Universal Life Insurance, Indexed Universal Life, and Variable Universal Life, to clients across its Private and Prestige segments in key markets by end of the year.

About WRISE

WRISE is one of Asia’s fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest network of independent qualified advisors.

With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today’s financial landscape.

WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WeWrise Services, and affiliated companies WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong) and WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong).

About CTF Life Bermuda

CTF Life Bermuda is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659). As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, and building on the “Chow Tai Fook” brand’s nearly 100-year legacy, CTF Life Bermuda consistently strengthens its collaboration with the CTF Group ecosystem to empower our sophisticated customers, from Asia Pacific and beyond, and their loved ones to reach new heights. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, we offer full-scale, family-centric solutions encompassing wealth and health management as well as exclusive lifestyle experiences that go beyond geographical boundaries, creating value beyond insurance.

