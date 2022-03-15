Dubai, UAE: A troupe of women doctors did something out of the ordinary this weekend by twirling and swaying their way to a new world record at Global Village, the UAE and the wider region's leading multicultural destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment.

‘Naseej – A Cultural Tapestry’, the world’s largest fusion dance by doctors to pay tribute to the UAE for being a home away from home for Indian expats, was organised by MeDeCon International and recognised by the World Book of Records, London and Arabian World Records.

Fifty women doctors of Indian origin featured traditional and modern dances from Gulf countries including the Khaleeji dance. They incorporated distinctive footwork, shimmies, head slides, finger snapping and hair flips in their dance moves that earned them the world record. The dancers also performed the Ghoomar folk dance of Rajasthan in India with groups moving in a circular fashion in colourful swirling robes, creating a visual spectacle.

The world record attempt kicked off at Global Village’s Main Stage at 7pm on March 13 to a full house. Access to Main Stage shows and concerts is free for all those who purchase Global Village entry tickets for AED 15 online or via the app or AED 20 at the gate.

