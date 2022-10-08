Excitement is building as World Travel Awards (WTA) prepares to host its Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman. The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the region are attending the red-carpet gala reception in the capital of Jordan on 23 October 2022.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is an exquisite new addition to the city’s ever-expanding skyline, raising the luxury hospitality bar in Jordan. Located in the prestigious 5th Circle, the hotel provides a unique destination for both leisure and business travellers, as well as serving as a convenient gateway to explore Jordan’s historic sites of Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “We are incredibly excited to host our Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, for what will mark our first ceremony in Jordan, a nation blessed with World Heritage Sites, friendly towns and inspiring desert landscapes.”

He adds: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 29 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figures from across the Middle East for what promises to be a fabulous evening, acknowledging those organisations leading our industry’s recovery.”

The General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, said, “We are delighted to welcome attendees of this year’s World Travel Awards, a milestone not only for our hotel – which officially opened its doors in June – but for Jordan as a whole. It is our great pleasure to welcome some of the world’s foremost travel industry leaders, and we look forward to showing them a level of hospitality and care that is both a hallmark of the Ritz-Carlton brand and a true reflection of the Kingdom and its people.”

-Ends-

About World Travel Awards

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about WTA visit worldtravelawards.com.