Spice Grill and Gulou China Grub join the Flayva feast, elevating the food hall’s gastronomic experience with more options for diners to choose from

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Flayva, the highly-anticipated global ‘street food’ hall located in Al Ghurair Centre, has officially opened its doors, inviting foodies to indulge in a diverse and delectable array of flavours from around the world.

From the culinary delights of Indonesia to the specialities of Vietnam, curries and breads of India to noodles and miso from Japan, meat grills and Lebanese shawarmas to traditional plates from the Philippines, Flayva promises a culinary melting pot catering to every palate. The impressive lineup of eateries includes Allo Beirut Restaurant, Allo Beirut Shawarma, BaoFriends, House of Curry, Warung Bandung, Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe, Little Oriental Dining, Salvis Junior, Chibog Restaurant, Bacolod Inasal BBQ, Tako Ichban House, Uzbek Cuisine, Clucks Chicken, Siam Thai Food, Hubboba Tea Café, and Taro by BaoFriends.

Two more delectable culinary concepts join the mouthwatering lineup at Flayva – Spice Grill, offering exquisite seafood and meat options, and Gulou China Grub, providing a casual yet wholesome hotpot experience – further elevating the dining experience. Looking ahead, Flayva anticipates the opening of additional food concepts, dedicated to its mission of bringing unique offerings to the region’s residents. Top of Form

Operating from 10am to 10pm on Mondays through Thursdays and extending its hours until 12am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Flayva contributes to Al Ghurair Centre's reputation as a premier lifestyle destination.Top of Form

For more information, please visit www.flayvadubai.com or follow @flayvadubai.

About Flayva

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair Investment LLC, is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai, and is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations, featuring more than 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

