Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), announced that 86 countries have joined the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE).

Al Tayer made the announcement during his speech today (Monday, 11 December), at a session held at Al Waha Theatre in the Blue Zone at COP28. The session was attended by representatives of WGEO member states, UN agencies, public and private organisations, financial institutions, non-governmental organisations, and the civil society, among others.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome you to this session at COP28. First of All, I am honoured to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on organising COP 28, which the UAE is currently hosting in Expo City Dubai and is the most successful global environmental conference. At the World Green Economy Organization, we proudly announce that 86 countries have joined ‘The Global Alliance on Green Economy’ which aims to mobilise the efforts of participating countries to achieve the green economy goals, our highest priority. This global partnership will contribute to achieving sustainable development,” said Al Tayer.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to leading the global transition towards an environmentally friendly economy. In this regard, we thank His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, and the UNFCCC Secretariat for their prominent role in raising global awareness of climate change, and we affirm our commitment to providing support to member states in the green economy journey and goals. We look forward to laying the foundations for close partnerships among all stakeholders globally, enhancing international cooperation, and exchanging the best global practices and technologies. Through the alliance, we will contribute to providing solutions to climate challenges and strengthening the green economy through cooperation between public and private sectors,” added Al Tayer.

“In the ‘The Global Alliance on Green Economy,’ we have moved from attracting member states and building partnerships to starting to study the needs and priorities of each country to present the appropriate action plans for them in 2024. We also thank the member states and our partners in the sustainable development process, and we call on non-participating countries to join and fulfill their environmental obligations,” said Al Tayer.

“Together we will build a sustainable future that achieves a balance between economic development and environmental protection. I would like to express the gratitude and appreciation of the World Green Economy Organization for the efforts made by all partners,” concluded Al Tayer.

The joining of 86 countries to ‘The Global Alliance on Green Economy’ is a new milestone achieved by the Alliance, which WGEO launched at the ministerial meeting held at the World Green Economy Summit 2022.

The announcement of 86 countries joining the coalition comes at a time when urgent action is needed to limit the effects of climate change and facilitate a rapid transition towards an environmentally friendly global economy, as current global economic policies and strategies will increase the Earth's temperature by 2.8 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. The importance of the Alliance lies in providing a platform to unify global efforts, especially in the current period in which climate pressures are escalating, and the need for integrated efforts of all countries is increasing. This Alliance demonstrates its significance as a framework that enables global cooperation and coordination, especially in light of the current escalation of climate challenges.

The shift towards a green economy requires strengthening international cooperation, laying the foundations for close partnerships between all stakeholders globally, and adopting a new approach and more efficient work mechanisms. The success of these endeavours also requires alignment and linkage between climate planning and financing on the one hand, and the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development on the other hand.