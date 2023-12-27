Dubai, UAE – WORKSPACE, a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of modern office furniture based in Dubai, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the vibrant markets of Saudi Arabia. The decision to establish branch offices in Riyadh and Dammam reflects WORKSPACE's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality office furniture solutions in the region.

Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Middle East, has undergone significant economic reforms in recent years, diversifying its sectors beyond petroleum. This transformation has created immense opportunities for businesses across various industries. The interiors and fit-out sector in the GCC region is expected to experience substantial growth, with the market projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2025. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and a thriving construction and real estate sector contribute to this positive outlook. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly designs, driving innovation in the industry.

Since 2019, WORKSPACE has been successfully providing modern office furniture solutions to clients in Saudi Arabia. As pioneers in the industry, WORKSPACE was the first company to introduce an online office furniture customization and ordering system, facilitating quick e-quotation generation. This innovative e-commerce platform enables the seamless delivery of modern office furniture beyond the borders of the UAE. With emerging trends and developments in office spaces, the demand for office furniture in Saudi Arabia continues to grow.

The new branch offices will be strategically located in Riyadh, the capital and largest city of Saudi Arabia, and Dammam, the fourth-most populous city and capital of the Eastern Province. These offices are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. In preparation for this expansion, WORKSPACE is actively recruiting new staff members who will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of these branches.

WORKSPACE is confident that the establishment of these new branch offices will bring significant benefits to both clients and employees alike. By expanding footprint, WORKSPACE aims to provide creative solutions, superior quality office furniture, and comprehensive office space planning services at competitive price points, catering to the needs of organizations of all sizes.