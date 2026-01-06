Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Workshop X, a Saudi-based knowledge partner, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghoraf Al-Ahliya Foundation to establish a collaborative framework focused on advancing knowledge-driven initiatives and social responsibility programs in Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, both parties will explore opportunities to jointly design and deliver knowledge-based programmes, conferences, exhibitions, and workshops, as well as provide advisory services related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The collaboration also includes alignment on cooperation structures, strategic direction, and operating models in support of shared objectives within the non-profit and community development ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Noor Marzoky, Founder and CEO of Workshop X, said:

“At Workshop X, we believe that knowledge creates the greatest impact when it is designed with purpose. This partnership allows us to contribute our expertise to initiatives that strengthen community engagement and support sustainable social development.”

Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Manea, CEO of Ghoraf Al-Ahliya Foundation, said:

“This MoU reflects our commitment to building impactful partnerships that contribute to the development of the non-profit sector. Collaborating with Workshop X enables us to leverage specialised knowledge expertise to deliver initiatives aligned with national priorities.”

About Workshop X

Founded in 2017, Workshop X is a Saudi-based knowledge partner delivering high-impact conferences, workshops, and strategic content experiences across Saudi Arabia. Led by CEO Noor Marzoky, the company works with government entities, national initiatives, and global organisations to design and deliver knowledge-driven experiences that translate complex topics into accessible insights.