Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Wonderful Pistachios, the world’s largest grower and processor of California pistachios, has appointed UAE-headquartered Al Douri Group as its official processing partner for Wonderful Pistachios in the Middle East. In addition to driving a range of commercial benefits, the deal will boost the regional availability and quality of premium pistachio nuts – a nutritious and protein-containing alternative to less healthy snacks.

Wonderful Pistachios is committed to offering high-quality, healthy products that help consumers make better choices. Established in 1979, Al Douri Group emerged as a market leader in the food service industry within the GCC region. The group operates a state-of-the-art, fully automated factory located in the vibrant heart of Dubai, UAE, alongside an expansive portfolio of retail outlets.

The partnership will result in shorter shipping lead times while improving product freshness and quality and expanding distribution.

Michael Hohmann, EVP and chief financial officer, Wonderful Pistachios said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Al Douri Group as the official processing partner for Wonderful Pistachios in the Middle East. The strategic location of the group will contribute significantly to our expansion plans in the region, underscoring Wonderful Pistachios as the nut of choice for consumers, and allowing us to develop customised products and packaging for our customers.”

Commenting on the related benefits for consumers, distributors and retailers as a result of the partnership, Yaser Douri, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Al Douri Group noted,

"We are equally thrilled about our partnership with Wonderful Pistachios. Our robust local processing and distribution capabilities seamlessly complement this strategic collaboration, empowering us to elevate the freshness and quality of the products across the Middle East, for consumers."

For distributors, processing the product in Al Douri’s Dubai factory will reduce shipping times significantly, resulting in less need for stocks and improved shelf life.

Wonderful Pistachios offer a natural source of protein, satisfying consumers’ cravings while boosting energy levels. Source of Vitamins B1 and B6, potassium, fibre and protein, the nuts offer an array of health benefits, contributing to the normal functioning of the heart, nervous and immune systems, the maintenance of normal blood pressure, and the retention and growth of muscle mass.

“We look forward to offering this delicious, nutritious and wholesome snack to increasing numbers of consumers across the region,” added Hohmann.

