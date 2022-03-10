The fitness super club will be a one-stop venue for all fitness activities, such as bespoke classes, state-of-the-art workout stations, healthy café, fitness retail store and more.

Dubai— The premier women-only fitness super club that is created by women for women, FitnGlam, announced the grand launch of its second branch on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Sports Society Mirdif. Since opening its first doors in October 2021, it continues to transform the fitness and wellness landscape for women in the UAE. Lebanese ‘Queen of Stage’ Myriam Fares will take the centrestage, alongside well-renowned violinist Hanine El Alam, for the exclusive grand opening of the two super clubs at the Ice Rink, Sports Society Mirdif.

To coincide with Women’s Month in March, FitnGlam’s core values and mission is believed to celebrate women every day of the year. The new 26,300-sq ft branch in Mirdif will offer an innovative fitness and lifestyle facility for women. It houses a fully equipped gym, a healthy café, pampering zones, women empowerment talks, community events, and activewear essentials featuring local artisan creations in a one-stop fitness destination. Featuring four different studios for Mind-Body, Cycling, HIIT, and Boxing; each super club offers 100 various classes a week, such as Cycling, Yoga, Pilates, Skill X, CrossFit, Booty Burn & Core, Barre, and Oriental Dancing.

FitnGlam founder Helena Hijazi, shared: “Our ultimate goal to is to create a safe space for our members and create a community where women can immerse themselves into a better fitness and wellness experience. This has been proven with over 3,000 members since our first club opening. This will continue to spread across the Emirates with our promising expansion plans.”

“We are proud supporters of the UAE’s Vision 2030 for ensuring good health and well-being for everyone of all ages, especially women. FitnGlam is set to elevate the fitness experience for women in the UAE, thereby contributing to women’s healthier lifestyle and wellbeing.” said Hijazi.

Echoing the huge success of its two super clubs in Al Quoz and Mirdif, FitnGlam is eyeing for a greater market reach with the anticipated opening of its Dubai Hills branch followed by an Abu Dhabi Downtown kick-off in Reem Mall this coming summer.

“In Al Quoz, FitnGlam members will see a future expansion of a 34,000 square feet facility that will launch the first-ever largest female-only CrossFit box in the Emirates, together with reformer pilates and a beauty salon. Due to high demand, all these will be introduced to the dynamic fitness community for women which remains to grow stronger over the years,” Helena Hijazi added.

Apart from receiving high-quality service from certified instructors and utilizing a credible line-up of premium fitness equipment brands like Techno Gym, Booty Clinic, Body Gee, and Pre-Core, FitnGlam members will benefit from curated events every season. From teens’ boot camp to evening music jams with DJs, and brunch events at the café, FitnGlam has proved to be more than just a gym with the total experience for women that it offers.

With an aim to empower the women of the Emirates, FitnGlam has handpicked the most credible female personal trainers and nutrition coaches in the industry to provide bespoke programmes for women. A bonus for members is its reputation for being the most 'grammable' gym with breathtaking artworks from the most relevant female artists in the region surrounding the facility. From training to recovery activities, every experience gives every woman the perfect balance of being fit and glamorous at the same time.

ABOUT FITNGLAM

FitnGlam is a homegrown concept in the UAE created entirely for women, by women. From superstar fitness trainers scouted from around the globe, to regional artists bringing the unique gym environment to life, and the collaborative spirit within, it is truly a revolutionary space for women.

FitnGlam is set to be the leading health and wellness destination for all women in the UAE and globally. It is a whole new world of holistic fitness. FitnGlam has already launched two super clubs in Al Quoz and Sport Society, Mirdif, and has plans to expand with two more branches in Dubai Hills and Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, this year.

The Al Quoz branch is a warehouse style 22,000 sq ft super club set over two floors and covering all areas of health and wellness for a motivational fitness experience. The Sport Society branch is even bigger, with a massive Skill-X playground and soon-to-launch rejuvenating beauty salon. The clubs have a massive range of gym equipment and state-of-the-art fitness studios, offering classes run by world-class trainers in HIIT, cycle, strengthening barre, yoga, boxing and more. FitnGlam also houses Gluteator machines and a 3D Body Gee Boxx analysis machine, available for the first time in the UAE exclusively at FitnGlam.

With every detail designed for the members’ experience, FitnGlam also offers a healthy café, Active x Nolu’s, a recovery room with water massage relaxation beds, sauna, steam room, salt room and an electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) training. Members can access consultation on nutrition and health advice from certified coaches. FitnGlam’s coaches also offer support with pre- and post-natal training, powerlifting, bodybuilding, and help members in achieving their personal goals.

FitnGlam is built to champion the female mind and body and is transforming the ladies’ fitness landscape in the UAE.