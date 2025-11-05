Dubai, UAE– Women Board of Directors (WBD), an award-winning leadership platform for women in C-Suite roles and on corporate boards, in partnership with HPE Networking, hosted the ‘Innovation & Leadership | Women in Tech’ roundtable on 29 October. Held at HPE’s state-of-the-art Digital Life Garage in Dubai Internet City, the event served as a strategic deep-dive into the future of technology, led by the very women shaping it.

The half-day session brought together a powerful roster of industry leaders for insightful discussions that moved beyond theory to actionable strategy. The event underscored a critical message: the future of technology in the Middle East is not only being written by women but is being redefined by their unique leadership and vision.

“We usually think of the digital divide as a lack of internet access in remote areas,” said Sherifa Hady, VP, WW Midmarket & SMB Sales, HPE Networking, in the keynote address. “But there’s another divide — quieter, yet just as damaging — happening inside our companies: the gender digital divide. It’s about who gets the skills, the tools, and the influence to shape what’s next. As women in tech, we’re here to change that.”

The panel discussion ‘How Women’s Leadership Styles Are Transforming Tech Culture’ was moderated by Vibha Thusu (Global Marketing & Communications Program Leader, Schneider Electric), and this dynamic discussion featured insights from Afra AlMansoori, Smart Employee Product Owner, Digital Dubai; Dr Sana Amairi-Pyka, Lead Scientist - Quantum Research Centre, Technology Innovation Institute (TII); Radhika Vallabhaneni, Head of Enterprise Relations - Customer & Technology, Alshaya Group; and Noor Salman, Vice President Cargo Business Support, dnata.

The fireside chat, ‘From Disruption to Direction: Women in Cybersecurity’ was led by HPE’s Sherifa Hady, featuring Meriam ElOuazzani (Regional Sales Senior Director - Middle East, Turkey & Africa, SentinelOne) and Ayesha Zainal (Director - Infra Project Delivery, Infra Governance & Shared Services, Du). The conversation navigated the evolving cybersecurity landscape and took a poignant turn addressing the real-world impact of AI on children and family life, and how to focus on women-led actionable strategies.

The event culminated in a ceremony honouring pioneering women leaders for their exceptional contributions and role-model status in the fields of technology and innovation.

“The collaboration with HPE Networking enabled us to create a truly impactful forum,” said Husnpreet Kaur Arora, WBD’s Chief Experience Officer. “This wasn’t just a conversation about participation; it was a demonstration of how women’s leadership is actively transforming our technological landscape, from quantum computing to cybersecurity and beyond.”

TII’s Dr Sana Amairi-Pyka added, “Women in Tech bring a distinct perspective that combines intuition with analysis, integrity with innovation, and empathy with strategy. Their creativity and precision redefine how we solve complex challenges and build transformative technologies. Women Board of Directors play a vital role in amplifying these voices, ensuring diversity drives meaningful progress. By expanding research grants and career development programs, TII empowers women to turn ideas into breakthroughs.”

About Women Board of Directors (WBD):

Women Board of Directors is an award-winning platform dedicated to accelerating the advancement of women into senior leadership positions, C-suites, and corporate boards. Through strategic networking, executive education, and advocacy, WBD creates a powerful ecosystem that empowers women to lead with impact and influence.

For more information, visit: https://www.womenboardofdirectors.com/