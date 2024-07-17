Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced an incredible minimum fare promotion to a line-up of marvellous destinations for travellers of all ages. The exciting promotion is just a few clicks away and applies to bookings made on the WIZZ mobile app and on wizzair.com on 17 and 18 July, for the travel period between 1 August and 30 November 2024.

With travel opportunities unlocked for everyone, exotic, culturally rich destinations, including vibrant cities and natural paradises, await with unique travel experiences to remember. Whether you're a seasoned traveller, or planning your next adventure, the WIZZ APP offers seamless travel planning with features like the Fare Finder, making it easier than ever to find the best deals on flights with convenience and excitement!

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently flies to more than 30 routes from Abu Dhabi, and adventurous travellers are strongly encouraged to book early for travel to exciting destinations including Amman, Aqaba, Baku, Belgrade, Kutaisi, Medina, and Tashkent. The MultiPass is a wonderful opportunity in the summer peak season, especially for passengers who need to commute frequently from the UAE to any chosen route.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are delighted to share our love of spontaneous adventures with our minimum fares promotion. We are empowering travellers to embark on extraordinary and exhilarating summer destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. We are proud to enable our customers to tailor their own experience, with the MultiPass being our latest smart innovation that provides great flexibility for our most loyal and savvy customers. We are committed to ensuring adventurous travellers can access our best fares through our products year-round. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

The national airline recently announced the expansion of Wizz MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. With the Wizz MultiPass, passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year. Passengers can save up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.

The MultiPass fare remains consistent year-round, regardless of seasonal fluctuations or last-minute booking, to ensure great memories. The subscription covers all taxes and fees, making travel stress-free and budget-friendly, with customisable plans including additional services like WIZZ Priority or a 20 kg checked-in bag.

Amman is steeped in ancient history and is a great city to sample the best of Middle Eastern culture with ancient ruins, historic theatres and Roman temples. The birthplace of several great civilizations, modern Amman is experiencing a cultural boom with a plethora of exciting opportunities for adventurous travellers to explore. Originally built on top of seven hills, Amman boasts a wealth of mosques, souqs and coffeehouses all offering the best of the unmissable Jordanian culture.

Nestled among mountains, desert, and sea, Aqaba exudes a seaside charm with pristine beaches and a hospitable climate. From museums and mosques to ancient ruins with millennia of history, Aqaba is a treasure trove steeped in history. Diving in the Red Sea is a star attraction, with beautiful marine life and abundant coral reefs ready to explore, with, the lost city of Petra, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World, easily accessible on a day trip.

Known as the “city of winds,” Baku is a captivating blend of modernity and history, with unmissable architecture. Its medieval UNESCO old city, locally known as Icherisheher, is a must-see. The imposing ultra-modern Flame Towers and the distinctive Zaha Hadid-designed Heydar Aliyev Centre add to the city’s allure, with twisting alleyways, artists’ workshops, traditional markets, and authentic restaurants creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Belgrade, the vibrant capital city of Serbia, is steeped in history and culture. Located where the Sava and Danube rivers meet, Belgrade offers delicious Serbian cuisine and abundant attractions. Visitors can explore the historic Belgrade Fortress, the bustling Knez Mihailova Street, or the serene Ada Ciganlija lake. Belgrade is known for its legendary nightlife and diverse architecture, from Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian to Brutalist buildings, making it a fascinating destination for architecture enthusiasts.

Kutaisi, known for its ancient heritage and as one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, is a gem in Georgia's Imereti region. The city is a hub for cultural exploration with its magnificent churches, historical landmarks, and the enchanting Sataplia and Prometheus caves. Visitors can indulge in the rich flavours of Georgian cuisine, savouring dishes like Khachapuri and Khinkali. With its blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, Kutaisi presents a captivating destination for travellers seeking a blend of adventure and tranquillity.

Medina, a historical city of religious significance, boasts breath-taking views and architecture. Known as ‘The Enlightened City’, Medina is home to Al Masjid an Nabawi, the Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) Mosque, the oldest mosque in the world. Medina is the burial place of Prophet Muhammad and steeped in Islamic history and civilisation with prominent mosques and landmarks to visit.

The largest city in Central Asia and the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent is one of the main travel and trade hubs along the Silk Road, attracting tourists and businessmen from various regions around the world. It is more than 2,200 years old and is architecturally and historically significant due to its transformation during and after the Soviet period. Some of the historical and architectural monuments of Tashkent include Medrese of Barak-han (Madrasah of Barakhan), The Square of Amir Temur, and the Mausoleum of Kaffal-Shashi.

Route Fares Starting From Abu Dhabi - Amman AED 269* Abu Dhabi - Aqaba AED 79* Abu Dhabi - Baku AED 209* Abu Dhabi - Belgrade AED 319* Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi AED 169* Abu Dhabi - Medina AED 189* Abu Dhabi - Tashkent AED 189*

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed, Wizz Air Group; Micheal.nashed@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com