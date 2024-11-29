Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is welcoming Pink Friday with the biggest sale of the year, offering an exclusive up to 30 percent promotion on travel between 1 December 2024 and 31 March 2025. Travel lovers can seize the moment with the exclusive Pink Friday promotion and enjoy the enhanced Winter schedule that now includes the exciting new destination, Varna, to make the most of these amazing deals. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ APP, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting from as low as 89 AED*.

Travellers can already enjoy the benefits of the enhanced Winter schedule, with 40 percent more seat capacity. Now, they can choose Varna as their next destination, where history meets the sea and every corner reveals a story waiting to be explored. The new schedule allows them to book and travel with more flexibility, convenience, and savings to the most popular destinations.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As we embrace the holiday season, we are excited to announce our exclusive Pink Friday offer—up to 30% off on selected flights. This promotion combined with our enhanced Winter schedule allows our passengers to book their well-deserved holiday getaways while saving more with an ease of mind. In line with our commitment to expanding connectivity, we are proud to introduce Varna to our network, a destination that perfectly blends history with natural beauty. As the region’s leader in ultra-low fares, we remain dedicated to providing our passengers with exceptional value and convenience. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of travel soon.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also expanded its innovative WIZZ MultiPass subscription service, enabling frequent travellers to lock in fixed prices for tickets and baggage throughout the year. This allows passengers to explore multiple destinations each month while saving up to 40 percent on popular routes. To further enhance convenience, WIZZ Flex offers passengers the ability to modify their bookings up to three hours before departure without fees, providing peace of mind with instant reimbursement in airline credit for cancelled flights.

Based strategically in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low fares to a wide range of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

New route details:

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Varna Monday, Wednesday and Friday AED 279* BGN 142.99*

Expanded winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times Abu Dhabi - Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times Abu Dhabi - Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times Abu Dhabi - Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times Abu Dhabi - Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

* This promotion applies on 29 November 2024 00.00 till 23.59 Dubai time on travel made from 1 December 2024 to 31 March 2025 from 00.00 till 23.59 UAE time (“Promotional period”). The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app.

* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.