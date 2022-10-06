

The national airline celebrates the addition of a new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet and announces an exciting 15 percent promotion on tickets



Wizz Air Abu Dhabi ramp up operations by adding additional frequencies that will be operated by the sixth aircraft



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced an exciting promotion with 15 percent off selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 14 December for bookings made between 6 and 7 October. The airline aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel by providing its customers with exciting travel opportunities and experiences over the autumn period and beyond.



The airline has recently ramped up operations by adding additional frequencies to some marvellous destinations on its ever growing network. Flights to Alexandria will operate five times a week from October, from November flights to Kutaisi will operate five times a week and flights to Yerevan will operate four times a week. In addition, from December flights to the Maldives will operate daily and flights to Belgrade and Sarajevo will operate five times a week from January.



The new frequencies will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to offer tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable travel in both the UAE and throughout the region. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED 179*.



Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome our sixth aircraft with an exciting 15 percent flash sale on our ultra-low fares. Travellers can Wizz their way to an attractive destination and treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation. The ever-expanding Wizz Air network provides incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences with safe and efficient travel awaiting all our customers. We are committed to providing travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone and we look forward to seeing you onboard our aircraft soon.”



Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.



The airline has a young fleet composed of five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.



For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

