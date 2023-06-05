Contact Motorcycle Financing: Get the bike of your dreams Easily

Remarkable participation by the motorcycle financing product from Contact in "Motorsports Hub" event

Cairo - Contact Credit, one of Contact Financial Holding’s subsidiaries, the leading non-banking financial services company, announced the launch of the motorcycle finance product, which comes as a part of the company's plan and continuous endeavors to provide a wide range of consumer finance services. Owning a motorcycle can provide a great experience of adventure and freedom, and also be a convenient and cost-effective way to move around and within cities which makes this program a unique and convenient one.

Simultaneously, Contact had a remarkable participation in the annual “Motorsports Hub“ gathering that took place last Friday, which is one of the most important gatherings of bikers and bikes lovers in Egypt. Contact's presence in the Motorsport Hub was a large attraction for attendees who expressed great admiration for all what Contact offers of facilities for the bikers in Egypt.

The motorcycle financing product allows Contact customers to finance all types of new or used motorcycles, as well as scooters (electric or regular), golf carts, beach buggies, and all motorsports equipment. The program also offers customers the opportunity to obtain financing up to EGP 2 million over repayment periods of up to 5 years without the mandatory insurance, with easy and fast procedures ,flexible convenient payment plans at competitive interest rates and payment facilities with the distinguished customer service that Contact is famous for.

Mr. Tamer Samir, Managing Director of Contact Credit, said, "We have designed the motorcycle finance program to meet the growing need to enjoy adventure, luxury, and freedom. The terms and procedures of the finance are remarkably easy and flexible for all customers who are looking for exclusivity and excellence. This came in light of the increasing demand for motorcycles and our endeavor to improve the financial services available to customers. We are very excited to work with our customers and provide them with convenient financial solutions, and we expect positive feedback from the Egyptian motorcycle community regarding this new product"

Commenting on the launch of the motorcycle finance product, Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said: "We, at Contact, have set a number of goals that we intend to achieve during the year, the most important of which is to continue the growth in all sectors demonstrating Contact’s strength and position in the Egyptian finance market, especially in the field of consumer finance. We recently launched the Watercraft Finance product and with the launch of the Motorcycle Finance product, we have been able to achieve part of our goals to expand and develop our services to meet our customers’ needs of all segments, and this reflects the core values that we believe in, which are simplicity, Credibility and Integrity, and customer-centricity."