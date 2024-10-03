KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has announced an exclusive financing offer on the latest Chery models. The offer includes profit-free Musawama financing with a five-year repayment period, a 10-year or one million km warranty on the car, as well as free maintenance for up to 50,000 km or three years, subject to the terms and conditions of the offer. This initiative reflects the Bank's commitment to meeting the needs and aspirations of its customers and complements KIB's efforts to provide top-level financing offers that ensure customer comfort. It also underscores KIB’s continuous effort to enhance its partnership with the local Chery dealer, Alghanim Motors Company.

On the occasion of launching this special offer, Head of the Central Sales Unit - Retail at KIB, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, said: "At KIB, we remain committed to a key aspect of our comprehensive strategy: strengthening our partnerships with the most renowned car dealers in Kuwait. This is exemplified by our new collaboration with Alghanim Motors, which contributes to our ongoing success in offering financing deals that cater to a wide range of modern vehicles." He added: “These initiatives empower both KIB customers and non-customers to select options that best meet their needs and aspirations when choosing KIB’s competitive financing offers, particularly for cars that are highly sought after in the local market due to their high quality and competitive prices."

It is worth noting that KIB offers its customers a more efficient and flexible shopping experience by enabling them to request and track financing easily and comfortably. The Bank provides flexible financing ranging from KD 300 to KD 25,000, payable over three to 60 months, without the need for salary transfer. This makes KIB the ideal choice for a wide range of customers and non-customers, both citizens and residents alike.

Under its main slogan, "Bank for Life," KIB continues its diligent efforts to develop its diverse banking and financing services and products. These efforts ensure the availability of the best solutions, facilities, and offers that meet the various requirements and needs of its customers, especially when it comes to fulfilling their desire to acquire the latest car models, particularly Chery vehicles.

