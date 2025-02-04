KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has expanded its network with the opening of a new retail banking branch in Al Sideeq, making it its 19th location. This move reflects KIB’s commitment to meeting customer needs and strengthening its geographical presence.

The new branch offers a comprehensive range of advanced services, supported by cutting-edge banking technologies, designed to cater to the diverse requirements of its customer base.

The new branch’s opening ceremony was held under the patronage of the Governor of Hawalli, Ali Salem Al-Asfar, and was attended by KIB’s Vice Chairman and CEO, Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, along with KIB’s General Manager of Retail Banking, Othman Tawfeqe, and several of the Bank's senior executives.

Commenting on the occasion, Tawfeqe expressed his pride, stating: "We are thrilled to inaugurate our 19th banking branch, a significant milestone in KIB's expansion strategy. This achievement underscores the Bank's commitment to enhancing the customer experience by expanding its range of services."

He added: "The new branch boasts a modern and sophisticated design, equipped with state-of-the-art banking technologies that allow customers to complete their transactions with maximum security and efficiency. This reflects our commitment to providing customers with fast and convenient access to our services, whether in residential or commercial areas."

Tawfeqe emphasized that this expansion reflects KIB’s dedication to its strategy of strengthening its presence in the Kuwaiti market and reaching a wider customer base. It also aligns with the Bank’s ongoing investments in innovative banking solutions designed to streamline transactions, save customers time and effort, and support sustainable development in Kuwait.

It is worth mentioning that KIB continues to advance its digital infrastructure by expanding services across multiple channels. With its extensive branch network, the Bank offers a unique banking experience that seamlessly blends traditional services with innovative digital solutions. This approach sets new benchmarks for excellence in Kuwait's banking sector, aligning with its main slogan, ‘Bank for Life.’

