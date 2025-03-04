RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has launched a four-year Bachelor of Science in Psychology program with unique features, as global demand for psychologists remains high.

According to Global Career Counsellor, mental health professionals are among the Top 10 high-demand careers in the world today, as increased focus on mental health and wellbeing has elevated the role of psychologists, therapists, and counsellors.

AURAK’s new Bachelor of Science in Psychology is designed to provide a comprehensive education in psychological theories, research methods, and practical applications. The program includes opportunities for hands‐on experience through internships and research projects, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real‐world settings.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, says: “In a world assailed by turmoil, psychologists play a vital role in addressing human behavior and mental processes, influencing various aspects of mental health, counseling, and research. With this goal in mind, we at AURAK have crafted a program that will mould new-age psychologists equipped to render services to affected people. This one-of-its-kind program in the region has been created by our expert faculty who understand the complexities of human relationships.”

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, adds: “Plenty of thought and research went into the development of this program. We were driven by the fact that economic difficulties, societal shifts, and other changes have increased the need for psychological expertise across many employment sectors. Therefore, we have included lab components in several courses to help develop in our students skills in research, critical thinking, and communication that young men and women graduating from this program will need in taking on important roles in a variety of employment settings.”

Graduates of the program can pursue careers in business, human resources, education, healthcare settings, and beyond. They can work in clinical settings, research institutions, or corporate or non-profit organizations. Graduates will also be well prepared to apply for graduate study in psychology in the United States.

Prof. Hariclea Zengos, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at AURAK, added: “This program provides students with a comprehensive understanding of psychology as a scholarly discipline, scientific field of study, and applied profession. Through integrated coursework, research experiences, and field-based opportunities, our program provides significant learning experiences within a diverse academic community. It will empower graduates to make meaningful contributions to individual and societal well‐being by applying psychological principles and practices.”

The four-year Psychology program at AURAK has three distinct features.

It has been explicitly designed to conform to the guidelines of the American Psychological Association (APA) for undergraduate majors in Psychology.

It is one of only three Psychology programs in the UAE requiring a summer internship that gives students the opportunity to work full‐time in a work setting that affords supervised application of knowledge and skills developed in the program to day-to‐day issues encountered in the workplace.

It is the UAE Psychology program with the largest number of required courses (5) that include a co‐requisite laboratory course, helping to ensure that students completing the program ‘develop competence in written and oral communication, critical thinking, and problem‐solving, enabling them to articulate psychological concepts effectively, and engage confidently in communication regarding the science of human behavior.

Globally, the overall employment of psychologists is projected to grow above 7 percent from 2023 to 2033, faster than the average for all occupations. Some in-demand psychology jobs are projected to increase by as much as 18% between 2022 to 2032.

Earnings-wise, psychologists command excellent salaries. In the UAE, according to SalaryExpert, the average psychologist’s gross salary is AED 20,900 per month, plus bonus. Another consulting firm, Indeed, puts the average UAE salaries for psychologists at between AED 14,000 and 29,000, plus bonus.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.

