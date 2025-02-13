Mohamed El Haddad:

We Aim to Localize Aviation Software Industry and Enhance In-Flight Services in Egypt

The Partnership Supports Egypt’s Vision to Become a Leading Regional Hub for Innovation in Aviation Communications

AITA Introduces Cutting-Edge In-Flight Internet Technology, Positioning Egypt on the Global Innovation Map

Cairo/Riyadh – AITA (Africa for Information Technology and Aviation), a leading company in aviation IT solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Arabia SKYFive, a subsidiary of SCIT Group, to provide high-speed in-flight connectivity (IFC) services for airlines in Egypt. The collaboration will leverage the latest air-to-ground (A2G) communication technology, marking a significant advancement in aerial connectivity across the region.

A Milestone in Egypt’s Aviation IT Sector

AITA is an Egyptian entity established through a partnership between Edge Com and The Egyptian African Development for Projects, with the goal of positioning Egypt as a regional hub for in-flight internet technology, including A2G services.

Through this partnership, AITA will offer Egyptian airlines high-speed broadband connectivity, ensuring seamless and instant responsiveness for both passengers and crew. This will be achieved using the latest European A2G technology developed by the German company SKYFive, which has already been successfully deployed across Europe. This state-of-the-art connectivity solution will enhance passenger experience, improve operational efficiency, and increase aircraft asset value, making Egyptian aviation industry globally competitive.

By adopting next-generation international communication technologies, Egypt will be on equal footing with top-tier global airlines that are already using SKYFive technology through the European Aviation Network (EAN) operated by Viasat. Moreover, Egyptian airlines will now benefit from uninterrupted connectivity across Europe via a roaming agreement between SKYFive and Viasat.

Aviation Digital Transformation in Egypt & Africa

The partnership between AITA and Arabia SKYFive represents a transformative step for the aviation sector in Egypt and Africa. It will enable seamless access to information and entertainment for passengers without interfering with aircraft systems. The first commercial aircraft equipped with this technology is expected to operate an international flight between Egypt and Saudi Arabia before the end of 2025, significantly enhancing Egypt’s status as a regional leader in modern aviation services.

With the implementation of the A2G network in Egypt, over 25 million passengers annually—especially those traveling on low-cost airlines to and from Europe, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle East—will experience unprecedented connectivity.

The collaboration is projected to attract substantial foreign investments, starting with an initial investment of $10 million, with further expansions planned over the next three years. This will boost the aviation sector in Egypt and the region, making it more competitive and technologically advanced.

Establishing a Regional Aviation Center in Egypt

As part of the agreement, a Regional Aviation Center will be established in Egypt to support the aviation sector with cutting-edge solutions and a highly skilled workforce. This initiative aims to bring together top-tier aviation engineers to advance aviation technology development in the country, reinforcing Egypt’s role as a key player in the global aviation industry, enhance the development of Egyptian talent, and contribute to the planned regional expansion of AITA and SkyFive Arabia.

This center is set to enhance aviation services through key activities, including network and aircraft monitoring, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, line maintenance, and storage management, ensuring full compliance with airworthiness regulations.

Advanced A2G Technology from SKYFive

Aircraft connect through a ground-based network that establishes a high-performance, cost-effective system serving the skies, leveraging proven cellular technology. Passengers can expect a seamless browsing experience with high speeds and minimal latency, thanks to the latest communication technologies used by SkyFive Arabia. The integration of lightweight technology not only enhances efficiency but also reduces weight and drag, contributing to lower fuel consumption and improved environmental sustainability.

AITA Leads a Technological Revolution in In-Flight Internet, Placing Egypt on the Global Innovation Map

Engineer Mohamed El Haddad, CEO of AITA, emphasized that the company aims to expand its partnerships to cover all airlines in Egypt, reinforcing the country's position as a regional hub for IT solutions in the field of in-flight internet.

El Haddad explained that AITA is focused on training and equipping Egyptian professionals with the latest A2G in-flight internet technologies. Additionally, the company is working on localizing software development and technological solutions for aircraft, enabling Egypt to offer advanced digital solutions to airlines.

He further highlighted that the latest technology in this sector is not only about enhancing in-flight connectivity but also paving the way for the development of small and medium-sized aircraft, thereby boosting the competitiveness of the Egyptian aviation market.

El Haddad added that the collaboration with SkyFive is a strategic step toward empowering the aviation sector in Egypt and Africa with the latest digital connectivity solutions. This initiative aligns with Egypt’s vision of becoming a regional leader in airborne communication innovation. "This partnership reflects our commitment to driving digital transformation, creating economic opportunities, and enhancing the quality of in-flight services for Egyptian airlines," he stated.

On his part, Mohamed Abdelrahim, CEO of SCIT Group and CEO of SkyFive Arabia, stated:

"We are excited to collaborate with AITA on this ambitious initiative. Our investment in advanced A2G technology will revolutionize airborne connectivity in Egypt and beyond. By targeting key routes to Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East, we aim to develop a scalable model that benefits travelers, airlines, and the broader economy. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to innovation and sustainable growth."

To mark this occasion, Magdy Darwish, Chairman of AITA, highlighted the company’s ambitious expansion plan to introduce in-flight internet technology across Africa. He emphasized the company's commitment to equipping airlines with the latest connectivity solutions to enhance passenger experiences and support commercial and private aviation operations.

Darwish further noted that the widespread adoption of this technology in Egypt and Africa would play a pivotal role in strengthening digital infrastructure and driving a transformative shift in the aviation sector.

About AITA:

AITA is a leading provider of aviation technology solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in the aviation sector. By focusing on delivering cutting-edge solutions, AITA plays a key role in reshaping how passengers and airlines experience air travel.