Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Wise Buys has recently opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain at Seef Mall – Muharraq, offering fashion, home and accessory products from international brands at unmatched discounted prices to meet all the needs of visitors and shoppers.

The store is managed by Liwa Trading Enterprises, a company established and based in the UAE since 1987, and operates with a vision to provide the best in goods and services to a diverse customer base. Wise Buys continues in these steps, prioritising customer experience with excellent bargains on the store’s stock that includes well-known brands like La Senza, Gant, Celio, OVS, Zippy and more, available at everyday prices for the benefit of the average shopper.

Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties, commented on this occasion: “We are honoured to have been chosen as the key site to inaugurate the first branch of Wise Buys in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This confirms the advantage that Seef Mall – Muharraq holds as the primary destination of regional and international brands that desire to expand in the Kingdom.”

He added: “The opening of Wise Buys will increase the comprehensive quality of goods provided to mall visitors, owing to its versatile product line that appeals to individuals and families, from great fashion for all ages, to trendy kitchen and home accessories. Furthermore, Seef Mall – Muharraq continues to more prestigious brands that will further boost the exceptional shopping experience at the mall and fulfil the aspirations of visitors of different tastes.”

Seef Mall – Muharraq is one of the prominent shopping and entertainment destinations in the Kingdom, as it is located on a sea front extending over an area of 72,000 square metres. It is also distinguished by its unique location that overlooks the historic Arad Fort and the capital Manama.

Additionally, Seef Mall – Muharraq includes various shopping options with the availability of 132 stores, a "Carrefour hypermarket", a space designated for restaurants and cafes, and "Magic Island" family entertainment centre, in addition to a cinema complex consisting of 14 cinemas with more than 1,300 seats. The cinema complex also includes the first IMAX theatre in Bahrain, providing the finest cinematic experience that adopts the best technologies in sound, image, and theatre engineering.

