Dubai, United Arab Emirates:— Today, Wisdomise listed its much-anticipated $WSDM token on five of the top 12 cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, including KuCoin, Gate.io, HTX, Bitget, and MEXC Global. The $WSDM token is designed to be the key to unlocking the full potential of the revolutionary Wisdomise platform. By holding $WSDM tokens, users gain exclusive or early access to the Wisdomise AI platform and its new features and products, launched within their robust ecosystem in collaboration with tier-1 partners such as Chainlink. This makes the $WSDM token a valuable tool for maximizing the Wisdomise experience. In addition to platform access, the $WSDM token offers a variety of benefits, including:

Staking rewards to incentivize holding tokens.

Reduced transaction fees for users who pay with WSDM.

Loss protection mechanisms to mitigate potential trading losses.

Governance rights to give token holders a voice in shaping the future of the platform.

Wisdomise has also recently secured a significant $9.5 million in venture capital funding after concluding a recent pre-IEO private token round of funding last month to prepare for the $WSDM public token launch with a Fully Diluted Value (FDV) of $30 million. The successful IDO took place across three tier-1 launchpads, including Seedify Fund, Singularity DAO launchpad, and ChainGPT Pad, and was sold out within a few seconds. The recent funding round adds to Wisdomise’s impressive investment track record, having secured a sum of $6.5 million in equity Seed and Pre-Series A rounds in 2022, and 2023, and $3 million in private token rounds with a 250% over-subscription.



Since its public launch in August 2023, Wisdomise has attracted a substantial user base with over 35,000 monthly active users and over 210,000 community members. Their core offering, Wisdomise Brain, is an advanced multi-layer AI system that empowers users to navigate the complexities of DeFi and CeFi spaces for profitable investments. This powerful tool analyzes vast amounts of data to forecast market trends and execute trades with precision, constantly learning and adapting to market changes, ultimately aiming to democratize wealth creation by making sophisticated financial tools accessible to everyone.

Elated at the token launch, Dr. Fardad Zand, CEO and Co-Founder of Wisdomise, shared, “Wisdomise is at the forefront of innovation in financial education, and the $WSDM token is a testament to our commitment to creating real value for our users. With its diverse utility and community-centric features, the $WSDM token represents a paradigm shift in how users interact with financial guidance. We're excited to see how the token empowers individuals to achieve their financial goals.”



Adding to the excitement Mr. Arash Jalali, Co-Founder & CMO of Wisdomise, said “We're thrilled to make the $WSDM token available on these leading exchanges, furthering our mission to democratize access to financial wisdom and empower users to make informed investment decisions. This launch signifies a significant milestone in our journey, and we look forward to welcoming a new wave of users to the Wisdomise ecosystem.”

Wisdomise, the platform is powered by advanced technologies like AI/ML and Blockchain, along with the wisdom of crowds and an advisory board that includes experts from current/former BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and top institutes like MIT, Boston University, and UPenn is designed to help people generate wealth and accumulate it faster and easier.

-Ends-

About Wisdomise:

Wisdomise is a Swiss-regulated AI company that allows users and community members, including crypto enthusiasts, active traders, and passive investors, access to proprietary information and premium signals to help them manage their portfolio risk and improve their investment performance in financial markets. For those interested in having profitable exposure to digital assets without actively managing their assets, Wisdomise also offers a fully automated AI-driven passive income platform. The company is headquartered and licensed in Zug, Switzerland, with two more operational offices in Dubai, UAE and Tallinn, Estonia (and one soon in Taipei, Taiwan).

Learn more about Wisdomise, the team and its suite of investment and intelligence products here:

https://wisdomise.com

Introduction to Wisdomise AI

Revolution in Finance with Blockchain & AI