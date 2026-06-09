Abu Dhabi, UAE – Wio Invest announced the launch of UCITS ETFs, powered by iShares by BlackRock, available through the Wio Personal app. The Ireland-domiciled structure delivers this tax advantage through the Ireland–US Double Tax Treaty, giving UAE retail investors access to the same fund structures used by sovereign wealth funds and central banks globally.

Introducing UCITS ETFs reflects how far Wio Invest has come. What started as access to US equities has grown into a full investment platform spanning UAE markets, virtual assets, commodities, fractional bonds, and wealth management. Each addition driven by the company’s mission to give every investor in the UAE the tools to simplify their wealth journey.

Why UCITS ETFs matter

UCITS ETFs are the global standard for regulated fund investing. Based in Ireland and governed under the EU’s UCITS Directive, they offer investors a built-in tax advantage: dividend withholding tax on US dividends is reduced from 30% to 15% through the Ireland-US Double Tax Treaty, with similar treaty benefits applying across other major markets. Accumulating UCITS ETFs reinvest dividends automatically, allowing returns to compound over time.

The range on Wio Invest covers US equities, European markets, emerging economies, and bonds, all traded in USD, starting from USD 10.

The launch

For its inaugural UCITS ETFs range, Wio Invest has primarily launched with iShares by BlackRock, the world's most widely held ETF brand. This reflects Wio Invest's approach to collaborating with world-leading asset managers as the platform scales, ensuring customers access the same caliber of products available to institutional investors.

Gaurav Ganwani, Acting General Manager at Wio Invest, comments: “As Wio Invest has become a preferred investment platform in the market, offering tax-efficient UCITS ETFs is a natural next step in that journey. We're bringing institutional-grade fund structures to retail investors from USD 10, launching with leading global asset managers, starting with BlackRock, focused on helping our customers, families and individuals, grow their wealth.”

Keith Saldanha, Head of Wealth and Global Product Solution for the Middle East and Africa at BlackRock, comments: “We are excited to partner with Wio Invest to expand access to UCITS iShares ETFs for investors across the UAE. By combining BlackRock’s global ETF capabilities with Wio’s innovative digital platform, we are helping make investing more accessible, transparent and efficient for a broader range of investors. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to broaden access to institutional-quality investment solutions, support long-term wealth creation and contribute to the continued evolution of the UAE’s investment landscape.”

About Wio Invest

Wio Invest is the UAE's digital investment platform, built to make wealth building accessible, intelligent, and fair. From US and UAE equities to virtual assets, commodities, fractional bonds, wealth management, and UCITS ETFs, the platform gives a new generation of investors access to global markets through a single, trusted experience. Wio Invest is operated by Wio Securities LLC, regulated by the Capital Market Authority

About Wio Securities LLC

Wio Securities LLC was established in December 2022 under the ownership of ADQ Financial Services LLC. Regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (License No: 20200000072) and investment management (License No: 20200000165).

For more information, please visit www.wioinvest.io