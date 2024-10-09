Abu Dhabi, UAE – Wio Securities LLC, the region's leading digital investment platform, has expanded its offerings on Wio Invest by introducing a comprehensive range of new features. The latest expansion empowers UAE residents to seamlessly access a diverse portfolio of investment options, including stocks in UAE and US markets, ETFs, fractional shares, and virtual assets.

With over $2 billion in processed volumes this year alone, and nearly 40% of the Wio Invest customer base converting from traditional brokerage services, the platform is rapidly becoming the investment platform of choice in the UAE. Wio Invest is driving the shift towards diversified investments within a secure and regulated framework, making it easier for UAE residents to manage their portfolios efficiently.

“We are thrilled to expand our investment offerings through Wio Invest, reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative and secure solutions for our customers,” said Marwan Rashed BinHashim, General Manager, Wio Securities LLC. “Our vision is to become the simplest one-stop-shop investment platform of choice by offering a diverse range of investments that cater to all types of investors, coupled with a best-in-class user experience.”

Wio Invest’s new features are designed to enhance the investment experience. Recurring Orders allow investors to grow their portfolio on their schedule by automating investments, helping them steadily build their wealth without the stress of market timing. Analyst Ratings provide users with expert opinions and ratings from top financial institutions, enabling more informed investment decisions.

The platform also offers UAE residents access to a variety of virtual assets within Wio Securities’ secure and regulated environment, in partnership with Fuze. This collaboration ensures secure transactions, enabling Wio Invest customers to safely explore and diversify their portfolios with new safer asset classes, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

Operating under a robust regulatory framework, Wio Invest is fully regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), ensuring that all transactions are secure. The continued collaboration between the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Wio Securities provides a trusted and controlled environment for UAE residents, reinforcing Wio Invest’s commitment to investor protection and confidence in all investment offerings, as emphasized by the company's general manager.

Designed with simplicity and security in mind, Wio Invest offers a seamless and intuitive interface that simplifies portfolio management. Whether investing in traditional or virtual assets, the platform provides a streamlined user journey from sign-up to investment, catering to the needs of modern investors.

By combining regulatory assurance, diverse investment options, and a user-friendly experience, Wio Invest is redefining the investment landscape in the UAE, positioning itself as a leader in the region’s evolving financial sector.

Disclaimer: As with all investing, your capital will be at risk.The information included in Analyst ratings provided by is provided by a third party. Neither Wio nor the third party are advising, encouraging, or providing a recommendation to perform any transaction (i.e to buy, hold or sell) and the result may vary across these are merely opinions and not facts. All decisions are made by the user who declares to have full understanding of the risks involved and who makes the decision in its sole discretion.

About Wio Securities LLC:

Wio Securities LLC was established in December 2022 and operates under the ownership of ADQ Financial Services LLC. The entity is approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) for dealing in securities as a trading broker in the international markets (License No: 20200000072) and in investment as a securities portfolios management (License No: 20200000165). With a commitment to integrity, reliability, and innovation, Wio Securities LLC leverages its expertise to facilitate optimal investment opportunities for individuals and institutions alike.

For more information, please visit https://wio-invest-website.vercel.app/.