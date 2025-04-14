Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East's first digital financial platform, announced the launch of the Wio Personal Salary Plan, a new banking plan offering salaried individuals in the UAE a market-leading 6% interest rate on their savings and significant benefits to enhance their financial wellness.

Financial wellness has emerged as a key priority for professionals in the UAE, with financial stress widely recognized as a factor affecting workplace productivity, mental health, and overall life satisfaction. Salaried individuals are increasingly seeking banking solutions that do more than just store their income. The Wio Personal Salary Plan addresses these concerns by transforming how employees interact with their primary source of income, turning standard salary accounts into tools for financial growth and stability.

The Wio Personal Salary Plan converts a standard salary account into a comprehensive financial wellness tool. It offers 6% interest per annum on Fixed Saving Spaces—one of the highest in the UAE—and 3% interest per annum on current account balances, making Wio the first bank in the country to offer interest on everyday balances. These features enable automatic wealth building, creating a foundation for improved financial wellness without requiring active management.

Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank PJSC, said: "In today's fast-paced economy, bank accounts should do more than just hold money—they should create opportunities for growth. People work hard for their income – we believe their earnings should work equally hard for them. We designed the Wio Personal Salary Plan to transform how people build wealth automatically with every paycheck, even when they're not actively managing their finances. This innovation directly supports our strategic mission to create financial tools that generate measurable value and empower customers to achieve greater financial security."

The plan integrates multiple financial wellness components in one solution. Through one easy-to-use app, customers can save up to 3.5% on global transactions with multi-currency accounts in USD, EUR, and GBP, enjoy up to 2% cashback on credit card spending (up to AED 2,500 per month), and seamlessly invest in over 2,500 UAE and US stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. This holistic approach addresses key aspects of financial wellness—from daily money management to long-term wealth building—with a hassle-free digital account opening process that requires no paperwork.

Available to those earning AED 15,000 or more monthly, the Wio Personal Salary Plan supports the UAE's vision for financial well-being and digital advancement. Companies partnering with Wio can offer their employees special access, providing an accessible financial wellness benefit at no cost to employers.

In alignment with the UAE's broader vision of financial empowerment and inclusion, Wio Bank aims to support residents in building long-term financial wellness. By offering an innovative, high-yield banking solution, Wio Bank is contributing to the country's economic development by encouraging smarter saving habits, enhancing digital banking adoption, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a leader in fintech innovation.

About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s first digital financial platform, is reimagining banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver seamless, personalised financial solutions.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights to help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and grow with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking by providing entrepreneurs and SMEs with a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline operations, unlock growth opportunities, and simplify financial management.

Wio is redefining the banking landscape as a market leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance, delivering innovative solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities with the infrastructure they need to access long-term wealth creation. By offering an end-to-end, frictionless digital platform for both retail and business customers, Wio is disrupting traditional banking models, creating operational efficiencies, and unlocking value-added services through a transparent, personalised customer experience.

Wio Bank's commitment to innovation has been widely recognized, being named '#1 Fintech in MENA' by Forbes Middle East and 'Digital Bank of the Year' at both the E-Business Awards 2024 and Tech Innovation Awards 2024. The bank has also received 'Best Retail Banking Digital App Experience' award, 'SME Bank of the Year' award, and 'Intelligent Banking and Finance Implementation' award. Additionally, Wio's leadership excellence was acknowledged with inclusion in the Top 34 GCC Banking CEO Power List 2024 by Finance Middle East.

For more information, visit www.wio.io.