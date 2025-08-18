Abu Dhabi, UAE – Wio Bank PJSC, the UAE’s leading digital bank, has launched a direct integration with Xero, the global small business platform, enabling Wio Business customers to simplify their accounting processes with seamless bank feeds, automated reconciliation, and real-time financial insights, all within a few clicks.



This collaboration brings together two innovation leaders to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and accounting professionals with tools that save time and enable smarter business decisions.

The Wio–Xero integration helps businesses and accounting professionals streamline finance operations by automating bank reconciliation, reducing manual data entry, and minimizing errors. It also improves cash flow visibility through seamless invoice matching, while real-time insights offer an up-to-date view of financial health.

Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank, said: "We’re pleased to work with Xero to bring effortless accounting to UAE businesses. This integration reflects our commitment to making business banking smarter, faster, and more efficient. By automating financial workflows, we’re giving business owners more time to focus on growth."

Xero’s platform, used by 4.4 million small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers around the world, will help Wio Business customers in the UAE take advantage of digital-first financial workflows.

Wio Bank’s direct integration with Xero sets a new benchmark in financial connectivity in the UAE. This deeper collaboration enables faster, more accurate data exchange and reconciliation, providing businesses with a seamless accounting experience. By eliminating intermediaries, users gain greater ownership, control, and independence over their finances.

Colin Timmis, Regional Director EMEA at Xero, said: “Our integration with Wio Bank is a significant step towards supporting more UAE businesses with better visibility of their finances, helping them spend less time on admin and more time doing what they love, growing their business.”

The new partnership underscores Wio Bank’s ongoing mission to provide simple, smart, and secure financial solutions for modern businesses and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital innovation in financial services.

About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s first digital financial platform, is reimagining banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver seamless, personalized financial solutions.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights to help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and grow with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking by providing entrepreneurs and SMEs with a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline operations, unlock growth opportunities, and simplify financial management.

Wio is redefining the banking landscape as a market leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance, delivering innovative solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities with the infrastructure they need to access long-term wealth creation. By offering an end-to-end, frictionless digital platform for both retail and business customers, Wio is disrupting traditional banking models, creating operational efficiencies, and unlocking value-added services through a transparent, personalized customer experience.

Wio Bank's commitment to innovation has been widely recognized, being named '#1 Fintech in MENA' by Forbes Middle East and 'Digital Bank of the Year' at both the E-Business Awards 2024 and Tech Innovation Awards 2024. The bank has also received 'Best Retail Banking Digital App Experience' award, 'SME Bank of the Year' award, and 'Intelligent Banking and Finance Implementation' award. Additionally, Wio's leadership excellence was acknowledged with inclusion in the Top 34 GCC Banking CEO Power List 2024 by Finance Middle East.

For more information, visit www.wio.io.