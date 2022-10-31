The 5th edition of the annual Customer Happiness Awards, hosted by Plan3Media Event Management, concluded on 14th October, felicitating purpose-driven brands chosen by a well-respected jury after an elaborate assessment process

Dubai, UAE: Plan3Media, a leading event management company in Dubai, concluded its reputed Customer Happiness Summit & Awards (CHSA) 2022 in an unforgettable gala ceremony on 14th October at the Taj Business Bay. The 5th edition of the annual Customer Happiness Awards saw purpose-driven brands get their due recognition by a well-respected jury. The elaborate selection process and the eclectic winners list reflected the merit-based culture embodied by CHSA every year.

In the real estate sector, Nakheel Community Management and Banke were awarded the Happiest Residential Community of the Year and CH Broker of the Year, respectively. Burjeel Hospitals won the CH Medical Facility of the Year. Dubai-based super app Careem was the biggest winner, bagging three awards for the Best Contact Centre, the Best CX Training Program and the Best Implementation of Feedback and Insights to Enhance Customer Happiness.

Expressing his joy, Ashish Labroo, VP – Operations, Careem, said: "Big thanks to the CHSA team for putting together this event focused on customer happiness. Our teams from Careem Care were delighted to share and validate many of our practices. This event is a great reminder that customer centricity and happiness should be at the core of any company’s values and strategy.”

“Customer happiness is not easy to measure and quantify. So, it had long remained a less-rewarded accomplishment of customer-centric brands. CHSA changed that by creating an elaborate selection framework and onboarding knowledgeable jury members. Since its inception, we have constantly strived to set the bar higher. This edition’s winners have done an outstanding job of understanding customers’ unique expectations and delivering happiness to them, consistently and authentically,” said Jatin Deepchandani, CEO, Plan3Media Event Management LLC.

The Best Omnichannel CH Initiative award went to Salama, while LifeCare International Insurance Brokers received the accolade for the Best Use of Loyalty & Rewards Program to enhance CH. Kanari won the CH CRM Partner of the Year. The jury decided to give the Most Innovative CH Initiative award to KFI Global and the Best Implementation of Technology to Enhance CH award to Topland General Trading LLC. Trahum secured the Best Digital Transformation to deliver CH.

The winners were selected in a two-phase process involving presentations. In the first phase, the jury processed over 120 nominations, selecting 45 companies across 18 categories. The second phase saw the selected 45 companies make their case through 70+ presentations. The 11-member jury from across the UAE, US, South Africa and Bahrain then chose the winners based purely on merit.

“Customer Happiness Awards are not for sale. Never were and never will be. If you have a great customer happiness story to tell, our jury will listen, critique and choose the most deserving winners,” said Harsha Agrawal, Event Director, Plan3Media Event Management LLC. In a testament to Harsha’s statement, the Independent Awards Standard Council has conferred CHSA with the Awards Trust Mark, recognizing the authenticity and transparency of the judging process.

A notable highlight of the CHSA 2022 were the awards set against the pandemic backdrop. Dulsco LLC and LifeCare International shared the Delivering CH in Times of Crisis: Going Above & Beyond award. The same award for employee happiness went to Emrill Services LLC. Other category winners include GEMS Education (CH Team of the Year), Krishnan Gopi of GEMS (CH Professional of the Year) and Address Hotels and Resorts (CH Hotel of the year).

Runners-up across categories include Careem, Emrill Services LLC, Masafi, ENOC Retail, Al-Futtaim Motors, Beema Insurance Services, Blue Ocean Management Training & Consultancies, Gulf Insurance Group, Hitek services LLC, Alef Education, Babyshop, Altanfeethi, Road & Transport Authority, Rove Hotels, Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centres, Yara Wehbe (Masafi), and Deyaar Community Management. For more information on CHSA and the jury, please visit https://www.chsa.ae/

