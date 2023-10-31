Dubai, UAE – Diwali is fast approaching and what better way to prepare for the Festival of Lights than with gold! That’s why the official Grand Prize of Diwali in Dubai 2023 is 1kg of gold! Make it yours exclusively from the Idealz app or idealz.com!

Diwali represents a time of celebration, joy, and the spirit of giving. This campaign, in keeping with Idealz’s commitment to making special moments even more memorable, is aimed at making Diwali a time to never forget for one fortunate individual.

To be in with a chance all you have to do is purchase an ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card for just AED7 exclusively from the Idealz app or idealz.com. Each purchase, until 9 November, entitles you to one coupon entry into the prize draw. The ease and affordability of participation make this campaign a must for anyone looking to add some extra dazzle to their Diwali celebrations. Participate now and watch the live draw on Idealz’s social media platforms on November 10, 2023, in the presence of a government official from Dubai Economy and Tourism.

For more information about Idealz and the Diwali campaign, please visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz app.

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind online shopping platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card purchased; customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.