The company highlighted its smart solution: Wilo H2POWERPLANT at the event

The Smart Water Management market in the MENA region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11 per cent till 2028

UAE: Wilo Group, a leading manufacturer and digital pioneer in the pumps industry, empowered and educated students and youth at the Young Future Energy Leaders (YFEL) program for the Sustainability Days Conference 2024, preparing them to become capable future leaders fully equipped to address key global challenges in sustainability and advanced energy resources.

The Young Future Energy Leaders (YFEL) program is an envisioned venture under Khalifa University’s flagship sustainability-focused outreach program, jointly organised by the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) and Khalifa University. The program convened leading industry players like Wilo, among others, with an aim to innovate unique solutions for a sustainable future.

As a digital trailblazer in smart water solutions, Wilo reaffirmed its commitment to educating future generations and paving the way for a sustainable tomorrow by being an active proponent of the program. The Smart Water Management market in MENA is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11 per cent till 2028, driven by burgeoning water scarcity due to geographical factors, climate change, population boom and socioeconomic development.

With an aim to address pertinent challenges, Wilo participated in three key panel sessions centred around ‘Advancing Green Technologies for a Decarbonised Future’, ‘WILO H2Powerplant - A Smart Solution for the Use of Green Energy’, and the ‘German Emirati Sustainability Days’ closing session at Khalifa University to educate students on the future of the industry.

The group’s participation in this altruistic venture further underscores its long-standing efforts to advance sustainability, led by an exemplary corporate culture and organisational goals.

During the panel discussions, Yasser Nagi, Group Director of Wilo Middle East and North Africa at Wilo Group, highlighted their newly revamped sustainability plan, which aligns with all of its corporate strategies. He further discussed the diverse initiatives aimed at reducing the company’s carbon footprint, highlighting the utilization of climate-neutral hydrogen to power on-site electric vehicle fleets as a significant example.

Nagi said: “At Wilo, we save energy and protect the environment by utilising highly efficient pumps and facilitating a sustainable value chain. Sustainability and social responsibility are at the core of our organisation, through which we aim to make a lasting impact across key areas of ‘creation’, ‘care’ and ‘connection’. Driven by this noble commitment, we actively endeavour to nurture young minds by raising awareness of environmental challenges. As climate change concerns rise, more and more businesses are embracing sustainability. However, these efforts need to be supplemented by robust preparation for future challenges. By educating future leaders of our community, embracing cutting-edge technology and pioneering efficient pump solutions we aim to usher in a promising tomorrow.”

Fouad Ahmed, Regional Marketing Manager of Wilo, was also one of the key participants at the event’s concluding session, during which he highlighted the company’s role as a premier provider of pump technologies. He further discussed Wilo’s vision to deliver exceptional solutions that bolster sustainability efforts worldwide.

Ahmed said: “By prioritising eco-friendly practices and social responsibility, we aim to lead the transition towards a greener future. We are also actively collaborating with local governments, industries and communities in the Middle East region to promote sustainable practices. Our H2POWERPLANT at the Wilopark in Dortmund, Germany, epitomises the future of green energy, and we aim to replicate the same in the Middle East, pioneering sustainable solutions across the region”

Rooted in sustainable values, the organisation endeavours to nurture a better tomorrow, by embracing eco-friendly practices through their smart pumps’ solutions. Wilo remains steadfast in its commitment to elevating the regional landscape through its long-term strategic vision, while recognising the indispensable role of future leaders in achieving crucial sustainability goals.

