Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – AARK Developers, a leading name in the UAE’s luxury real estate sector, has appointed Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency for developers and partners across the UK, USA, and UAE markets, as the Master Broker for its flagship development, Sora Beach Residences. The appointment marks a significant milestone in the project’s journey, as Whitewill takes charge of the global sales and marketing strategy for the AED 4 billion ultra-luxury beachfront development on Al Marjan Island.

Whitewill, a distinguished international brokerage firm with a strong track record in high-end real estate, will leverage its extensive network and expertise to drive sales and investment interest globally. Known for successfully marketing and selling prestigious projects across the UAE, Europe, and beyond, Whitewill has brokered some of Dubai’s most significant property sales from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025, totaling over AED 780 million. It is the ideal partner to spearhead Sora Beach Residences' international reach.

Conceptually designed by world-renowned Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, with interiors crafted by the acclaimed UK based design firm Shalini Misra, Sora Beach Residences is set to redefine waterfront luxury living. Featuring fully furnished residences with unobstructed sea views, a 1000-foot private beach, the largest residential atrium in the region at 138 feet, an exclusive beach club, and over 50 amenities, the development stands as a landmark in modern architecture and hospitality-driven living.

Olga Pankina, COO of Whitewill Dubai, commented: “We’re thrilled to be named the Master Broker for Sora Beach Residences, a project that truly defines luxury beachfront living. With Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market booming—total transactions soaring to Dh15.08 billion in 2024, up 118% from last year—the emirate is quickly becoming a prime destination for high-end yet accessible real estate. Sora Beach Residences offers a rare mix of luxury, affordability, and strong investment potential, making it a standout opportunity for buyers looking to be part of RAK’s exciting transformation. Our team is committed to ensuring investors and homeowners see the unmatched value in this development.”

Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating: “Sora Beach Residences is one of the most anticipated luxury projects in the UAE, and having Whitewill as our exclusive agency ensures that we reach the right clientele globally. Their deep understanding of the international luxury real estate market, coupled with their strategic approach to sales and marketing, aligns perfectly with our vision for this project.”

Located on the prestigious Al Marjan Island, Sora Beach Residences offers a prime investment opportunity, positioned just minutes away from the region’s first integrated gaming resort at Wynn Resort. With a focus on delivering world-class amenities and an unrivalled lifestyle experience, the project is set to attract high-net-worth individuals and global investors.

The appointment of Whitewill Real Estate Brokers LLC reinforces AARK Developers’ commitment to strategic partnerships that enhance the project’s market presence. As sales and marketing efforts intensify, Sora Beach Residences is poised to become the crown jewel of Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate landscape.

About AARK Developers

AARK Developers is a leading real estate company in the UAE, renowned for its innovative, sustainable, and high-quality residential developments. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta, the company is committed to delivering luxurious living environments that combine modern design with functionality, adhering to timely project delivery and smart investment principles. AARK Developers’ impressive portfolio includes completed projects such as Gardenia livings in Arjan and ongoing developments like the AARK Residences and upcoming projects like AARK Terraces in Dubailand, and the flagship Sora Beach Residences on Al Marjan Island, which is redefining ultra-luxury waterfront living. With a pipeline of projects valued at AED 5 billion and a proven reputation for swift and efficient development, AARK Developers is setting new benchmarks in the UAE’s real estate sector. For more information, visit www.aarkdevelopers.com.

About Whitewill Real Estate Agency

Whitewill Real Estate Agency, founded in 2016 by Oleg Torbosov, has swiftly ascended as a high-end leader in the real estate market, focusing on people and technology to achieve unparalleled success. With over 500 dedicated employees worldwide, Whitewill specialises in the sales of apartments and villas within modern housing developments, particularly in Dubai, working alongside prominent developers like Emaar Properties and Damac Properties. The agency boasts over 450 residential sites in its portfolio, over 150 brokers, and a comprehensive approach that includes a unique training system for brokers, an internal quality control department, and a robust partner network of more than 7,000 agents globally. Whitewill's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a pivotal player in international real estate, catering to high-net-worth individuals with a diverse range of services, from property sales to comprehensive after-sale support.