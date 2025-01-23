Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its commitment to advancing green and sustainable development, the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) has concluded its active participation in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, which took place from 12 to 18 January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). WGEO played a pivotal role in various events held during the ADSW, including the IRENA Assembly, its accompanying activities, and the World Future Energy Summit (WFES). The organization’s contributions focused on capacity building, policy dialogues, strengthening global partnerships, and presenting innovative solutions to accelerate the global green economy transition.

“The World Green Economy Organization was committed to actively participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, reflecting our dedication to advancing the global transition to a green economy. These events provided valuable opportunities to strengthen collaboration with governments, organizations, and stakeholders, fostering the exchange of knowledge and the mobilization of efforts to accelerate the adoption of green practices and implement strategies aimed at achieving net zero goals,” said H.E. Abdulrahim Sultan, Director General of WGEO.

IRENA Youth Forum

On 9 January 2025, WGEO successfully delivered its first youth program of 2025 under the Global Green Innovation Initiatives (GGII) at the IRENA Youth Forum. This session provided insights into WGEO and GGII’s leadership in green innovation and offered advanced knowledge of solar technologies, creating a collaborative platform for young leaders to shape the green economy’s future.

15th IRENA Assembly

WGEO’s delegation participated as an observer at the 15th IRENA Assembly, held from 11 to 13 January 2025. At the Assembly, WGEO contributed to critical dialogues on energy transitions, innovative financing, and renewables integration to accelerate the transition towards greener economy. WGEO also participated in the Legislators Forum, which brought together key stakeholders to discuss legislative frameworks supporting the acceleration of global energy transitions.

Bilateral Meetings

On the sidelines of the IRENA Assembly, WGEO’s Director General, H.E. Abdulrahim Sultan held several bilateral meetings with high level delegations and country representatives. Sulatn discussed WGEO’s role in advancing the global green economy with His Excellency Anders Bjørn Hansen, Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE, and explored how Denmark could leverage the GAGE platform. Sultan also met with senior officials from the Government of Cyprus and the Commonwealth to explore opportunities for strengthening collaboration on green economy strategies. He further met with representatives from the Government of Austria, including His Excellency Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of Austria to the UAE, and the two parties discussed opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy and circular economy practices.

During their meeting with Her Excellency Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, Undersecretary of the Republic of the Philippines Department of Energy, the WGEO team discussed ways to support the Philippines in advancing its green economy agenda. In a separate meeting with representatives from Natural Resources Canada, the team explored how the country can assist GAGE member states with renewable energy and climate finance. Additionally, during discussions with Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water, the WGEO team focused on exploring their strategic role in accelerating the transition to a green economy.

Women in Diplomacy

WGEO it participated in the 8th Women in Diplomacy Forum, held under the theme “Empowering Women through AI” as part of the 15th IRENA Assembly. The forum emphasized integrating gender equality into AI frameworks to ensure technological advancements are inclusive and equitable. Discussions explored how AI can empower women globally and highlighted the importance of diverse representation in shaping AI policies. This participation underscores WGEO’s continuous advocacy for gender inclusivity in sustainable development, a core element of the green economy transition.

IRENA Innovation Day

On 14 January 2025, Dr. Aaesha Alnuaimi, Global Green Innovation Initiatives Lead at WGEO, delivered opening remarks at IRENA Innovation Day 2025, themed "Digital Solutions for the Energy Transition." Dr. Alnuaimi highlighted the transformative potential of digital technologies like AI, IoT, and digital twins in advancing the global energy transition. She emphasized the UAE’s role in aligning innovation with renewable energy goals, showcasing WGEO’s programs like GGII and GAGE as key enablers of digital innovation in Green Economy Strategies.

World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025

WGEO hosted a session at WFES 2025 titled, "Beyond COP29: Accelerating Article 6 & Carbon Markets Implementation in MENA & South Asia." This session provided an overview of operationalizing carbon markets to support climate action, engaging stakeholders for inclusive implementation, and enhancing private sector involvement to drive collaboration.

