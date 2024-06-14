Weyay Bank, Kuwait's first digital bank, has been honored with the prestigious "Most Innovative App for Young People" award at Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2024. The accolade recognizes Weyay's relentless commitment to revolutionizing Kuwait's banking landscape by catering to the evolving needs of the digital-native generation through its new innovative banking app designed specifically for 8- to 14-year-olds, Jeel Weyay.

Since its inception in 2021, Weyay Bank has been at the forefront of digital banking innovation, redefining traditional banking norms to provide a hassle-free, 24/7, and paper-free banking experience tailored specifically for the youth demographic. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with customer-centric solutions, Weyay but has earned unparalleled recognition for its advanced contributions to the banking industry.

Weyay's disruptive approach to banking is evident in its Jeel Weyay app, designed to empower young users with financial independence and literacy from a young age. The Jeel feature, a card and app for children as young as 8 years old, simplifies banking language and adopts a friendly, jargon-free approach, making it accessible and engaging for young customers. With its unique blend of user-friendly design and comprehensive parental controls, Jeel Weyay represents the next generation of kid-friendly banking, setting a new standard for innovation in the industry.

Weyay Bank's win at The Innovators 2024 reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in digital banking innovation, cementing its legacy as a pioneer in Kuwait's banking landscape. As the financial industry continues to evolve, Weyay remains steadfast in its mission to redefine banking for the digital age and empower young people to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

About Weyay Bank:

Weyay Bank is Kuwait's first digital bank, launched in 2021 with a mission to revolutionize the banking experience for the digital-native generation. Through its innovative app, Weyay provides a hassle-free, 24/7, and paper-free banking experience tailored specifically for the needs of young customers. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Weyay is redefining traditional banking norms and empowering the youth to take control of their financial futures with confidence and clarity.

