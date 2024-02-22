Weyay, Kuwait’s first digital bank, proudly introduces the Jeel Card, a pioneering innovation designed to transform the financial experience of 8- to 14-year-olds within the Weyay app. With the Jeel Card, children embark on a journey of financial empowerment, supported by intuitive features tailored for both kids and parents.

For parents, the Jeel Card represents the ideal tool to introduce children to the world of finance in a safe and controlled manner. With instant onboarding and a hassle-free digital sign-up process, parents can quickly and effortlessly set up accounts for their children, ensuring a seamless experience from the start. Our secure authorization process prioritizes parental control and peace of mind, while comprehensive transaction monitoring enables effortless tracking of children's spending habits.

The Jeel Card embodies simplicity and autonomy for children, fostering financial responsibility from an early age. Young users enjoy ownership and control over their finances, facilitated by a sleek and user-friendly app interface. Integrating seamlessly with e-wallets such as Apple Pay, the Jeel Card offers swift and convenient payments on the go, enhancing accessibility and ease of use.

Personalization is at the heart of the Jeel Card experience, with three vibrant color options—yellow, pink, and blue—allowing children to express their individuality and style. This focus on personal preference puts children in the driver's seat of their financial journey, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in their financial decisions.

During the card launch event, Amal Al-Duwaisan, Deputy Head at Weyay Bank by the National Bank of Kuwait, mentioned, “we are proud to launch the first-of-its-kind debit card for children aged 8 to 14 years old. The Jeel card puts empowerment in the parents' hands as they have unparalleled control and security, instantly freezing spending with a simple tap. It also prioritizes safety with its numberless design, eliminating visible card numbers to enhance security in every transaction.”

Weyay is committed to revolutionizing the banking experience, offering innovative solutions that empower individuals of all ages to achieve financial well-being. Through cutting-edge technology and a dedication to user-centric design, Weyay continues to shape the future of finance.

The Jeel Card transcends traditional banking solutions by empowering children with financial responsibility while providing parents with the tools to guide and monitor their progress. With Jeel, families embrace the future of banking, confident in their children's ability to navigate the world of money responsibly.

Since its inception as Kuwait’s first digital bank in 2021, Weyay has created a forward-looking concept, by combining technology with a dynamic design for a seamless and comprehensive banking experience, while relentlessly striving to develop new products and services to serve the needs of its customers.

Within a short period since launch, Weyay widely captured the interest of GenZ-ers to open new accounts in a simple and fully digital process without any of the usual paperwork. The bank also received many accolades including the “Outstanding Innovation in Mobile Banking” Award in Global Finance’s annual Innovators Awards for 2022.​​​​​