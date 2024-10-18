Weyay Bank, Kuwait’s first digital bank, sets up an engaging pop-up at The Asama Mall from 13 to 22 October to interact directly with visitors, understand their needs, and provide them with worthwhile digital products that are tailored for their needs.

This step comes as part of its commitment to offer customers an elevated digital banking experience, empowering the youth community with innovative financial products within a seamless app interface. The visitors will have the chance to learn about the exclusive benefits of the SELECT Card, the new digital prepaid card, designed exclusively for Weyay allowance customers as well as about the Bank’s extensive range of banking solutions, enabling customers to find the potential fit for their needs.

Commenting on the event, Dana Al-Kharafi, Marketing and Engagement Manager at Weyay Bank, said: “Weyay Bank aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to all customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Our presence at The Assima Mall is an excellent opportunity for students to explore the benefits of the SELECT Card while all visitors can enjoy an entertaining experience through which they get to learn more about the Bank’s latest features and offers.”

SELECT, the name itself is so bound up with what this exclusive community is all about. All Weyay allowance customers are eligible to be part of the SELECT community and get their SELECT Card as soon as the first allowance hits their accounts. The SELECT community is entitled for exclusive discounts and benefits ranging from the new iPhone offer from stc at the best price in the market, starting from KWD 19/monthly, 40% cashback on orders from Jahez and Cari apps, 10% cashback on Trolley purchases to 5 KD vouchers from Oula Fuel Station every weekend. Throughout the Bank’s presence at The Assima Mall, some SELECT partners elaborate on their added value as part of the SELECT experience, giving glimpses of their services like Motery that offers a monthly free car wash, Elate Tea, and GetMojo.

As a fully digital bank, Weyay is committed to its leading role in providing innovative digital financial solutions to all customers. The Bank stands out by providing a unique banking experience that prioritizes convenience, security, and accessibility. Since its inception in 2021, Weyay Bank has been at the forefront of digital banking innovation, redefining traditional banking norms to provide a hassle-free, 24/7, and a paperless banking experience, tailored specifically for the youth demographic.

The Weyay app is packed with features designed to streamline financial management for users. Its Digital Store allows young users to enjoy their favorite e-cards for gaming, music, and shopping, whether it’s iTunes, Steam, Amazon, PlayStation Plus, or more, all are available within the app.

Users can also conveniently and directly access stc special promotions and services with best prices. With Saving Pots, users can set personalized savings goals, and those who upgrade to Saving Pot Pro can even earn monthly interests on their savings, enhancing their financial growth. The Budgeting and Tracking feature makes it easy to monitor expenses with just a few taps, providing a clear view of spending habits.

All the details about Weyay Bank’s digital products and services are available on www.weyaybank.com or in the Weyay app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

As Weyay Bank continues to redefine the banking landscape in Kuwait, customers are encouraged to stay tuned for forthcoming initiatives to discover how Weyay Bank is shaping the future of the world of finance.