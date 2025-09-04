Weyay Bank, a leader in digital banking, today announced the launch of its new campaign, "Hide Your Money from Yourself," coinciding with the introduction of new digital smart savings tools in the latest update to its mobile app. The initiative is designed to inspire and equip Weyay with the modern financial habits they need to achieve their savings goals.

The "Hide Your Money from Yourself" campaign is a direct reflection of Weyay's deep understanding of the ambitions of young Kuwaitis. More than a marketing effort, it's a call to action, encouraging users to adopt a smarter, more disciplined approach to saving. By leveraging the concept of "hiding" one's savings, the campaign helps customers focus on their ultimate financial goals without the temptation of seeing their balance grow, which can often lead to impulsive spending.

Introducing Smart Savings Features for a Smarter Future

The new update offers smart solutions to help users save more effectively and reach their financial goals faster. A standout feature is the "Hide Balance" option, allowing users to focus on their savings goals without the temptation of discretionary spending triggered by seeing a constantly growing balance. This fosters better saving habits and provides a more controlled, goal-oriented digital banking experience. Additionally, users can temporarily lock their saving pot, preventing direct withdrawals until a specified goal is met. Users can unlock their pot at any time by contacting the Bank's Solutions Center.

These features, along with other new digital enhancements, such as automatic prepaid card top-ups to ensure seamless transactions, reaffirm Weyay Bank's commitment to providing a secure, motivating, and seamless digital experience.