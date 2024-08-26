Weyay Bank, a leading provider of innovative digital banking solutions, today announces the launch of its new Multicurrency Prepaid Card. The new digital card empowers the bank’s app users to conveniently pay for purchases during travel and make online transactions using the currency they want.

The Multicurrency Card eliminates the hassle and hidden fees typically associated with currency exchange when traveling or shopping internationally. The cardholders can simply select their preferred currency within the Weyay app and make payments directly from their account balance, avoiding the need to carry physical cash or worry about exchange rates.



“We are thrilled to introduce this transformative multicurrency digital card that will revolutionize the way our customers manage their finances while on the move or making online purchases," said Naser Al-Duwaisan, Product Owner at Weyay Bank. “By providing this seamless and secure payment solution, we are empowering our users to confidently explore the world and make purchases with the utmost convenience.”



Some of the key features of the Weyay Multicurrency Card include:

Instant digital banking card creation.

Support for 15 of the most popular currencies around the world.

Instant currency conversion within the bank's mobile app.

Secure contactless card payments via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Real-time transaction tracking.

Competitive exchange rates.

Full transparency without unexpected hidden fees of currency conversion.

As Weyay Bank continues to revolutionize banking by leveraging its enhanced app, the Multicurrency Prepaid Card is introduced to provide one of the most secure, convenient, and innovative digital financial services to Weyay customers.

To learn more about the Weyay Multicurrency Card and how it can enhance your traveling and online shopping experience, please visit www.weyaybank.com or download the Weyay Bank mobile app.