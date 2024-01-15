Western Digital, a global leader in data storage solutions, will be making a powerful impact at Intersec 2024 with its latest storage portfolio, including the newly launched 24TB1 Ultrastar DC HC580 CMR HDD and 28TB1 Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR HDD, as well as its WD Purple® and WD Purple Pro family of drives dedicated to smart video surveillance applications. Held from January 16 to 18 in Dubai, Intersec 2024 is the premier event that focuses on homeland, cyber and commercial security, safety and health, and fire and rescue. This year marks the 25th year of the leading trade event, which is set to welcome a variety of dedicated global security industry experts and leaders.

Western Digital will showcase its leadership and innovation in storage at Intersec, and is announcing the regional availability of the new Ultrastar DC HC580 24TB CMR HDD and Ultrastar DC HC680 28TB SMR HDD in the Middle East. The new 10-disk 24TB CMR and 28TB SMR drives are designed for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise data center customers looking for the highest capacity with lower power per terabyte for designing more efficient storage systems and data centers.

Specifically designed for video surveillance and security systems, Western Digital will also showcase its dedicated smart video surveillance products from its WD Purple family during Intersec 2024. This includes the 22TB [1] WD Purple Pro CMR HDD, which comes with OptiNAND™ technology to deliver big capacity storage in a purpose-built enterprise-class drive supporting video analytics servers, and AI and deep-learning systems. On display will also be the WD Purple microSD ™ card, which provides extreme endurance for continuous operation and offers capacities of up to 1TB [1]. Adding to the family is the WD Purple HDD built for continuous digital video recorder (DVR) and network video recorder (NVR) surveillance systems. It can support systems with up to 16 bays and employs tarnish-resistant components for harsher environments.

Commenting on the participation, Mohammed Owais, Sales Director, Middle East at Western Digital said: “As a pioneer in data storage and solutions, Intersec 2024 is an important platform for Western Digital to showcase its latest innovations. The prestigious event will provide us with a strong opportunity to meet and network with our partners and potential customers who can experience first-hand what our products are capable of.”

Throughout the course of the event, Western Digital will also feature the recently launched Ultrastar DC SN655 NVMe™ SSD, a specialized solid-state drive optimized for cloud and scale-out workloads. This SSD is an ideal choice for handling substantial data, AI, and machine learning workloads as it efficiently scales capacities and maximizes GB/watt. Additionally, Western Digital will present the newly upgraded Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 Hybrid Storage JBOD Platforms, which offer impressive raw storage capacities (1.56PB1 on the Data60 and 2.65PB1 on Data102) for designing next-generation disaggregated storage and software-defined storage (SDS) infrastructure. Each storage platform comes with unique IsoVibe™ and ArcticFlow™ technologies for improved performance and reliability.

Western Digital cordially invites those in attendance to visit its booth during the event, located at: Sheikh Saeed Halls, S1-I19, where visitors can experience all the technologies first-hand and get a better understanding of the company’s product portfolio.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations.

1 One gigabyte (GB) is equal to one billion bytes, one terabyte (TB) is equal to one trillion bytes, and one petabyte (PB) is equal to one quadrillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less due to operating environment.

© 2024 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital design, the Western Digital logo, ArticFlow, IsoVibe, OptiNAND, Ultrastar and WD Purple are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. The NVMe word mark is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products. Not all products will be available in all regions of the world.

