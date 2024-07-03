Leading flow management intervention and integrity experts, Wellube, a Unique Group company, has announced a strategic partnership with ICR Group, to provide ICR’s bespoke technology solutions in the Middle East and India.

This collaboration aims to introduce ICR’s advanced products - including the Technowrap composite repair system, Quickflange weldless connections, and INSONO non-intrusive inspection technology to new markets.

Wellube has been providing cutting-edge bespoke flow management and intervention services to the oil and gas, renewables, power, petrochemical and infrastructure industries for over 20 years. Renowned for engineering pipeline integrity and asset maintenance solutions the team brings a wealth of market presence and industry knowledge to the partnership.

Garry Kidd, Managing Director at Wellube, said: “This collaboration unites our long-standing market presence and deep understanding of the industrial landscape with ICR’s innovative solutions. We are committed to delivering unparalleled services, and the use of INSONO, Technowrap, and Quickflange will enhance our provision of turnkey solutions for our clients from start to finish.”

Jim Beveridge, Chief Executive at ICR Group, said, “Welcoming Wellube into the ICR partner network is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge integrity solutions worldwide. Wellube’s strong presence in the Middle Eastern and Indian markets is ideal for the rapid introduction of our advanced technologies into new sectors and to new customers.”

The partnership highlights both companies’ commitment to enhancing asset maintenance solutions. By combining Wellube's client base with ICR’s bespoke product range, the collaboration promises to deliver a comprehensive suite of services.

ICR’s dedication to innovation is demonstrated though one of the core products, Technowrap – an engineered composite repair system. It’s a versatile long-term alternative to steel replacement that offers practical, cost-effective rehabilitation and minimal disruption to operations.

Further to this, INSONO, a non-intrusive composite inspection technique complements the Technowrap range. The technology can detect anomalies in the bond line and interlaminar dis-bonds within composite repair material and, thereby, support and underpin asset written schemes of examination.

Quickflange, a high-performance weldless flange-to-pipe connector, is another core offering that addresses scenarios where traditional welding solutions are impractical due hot work constraints or time limitations.

This strategic partnership with ICR Group will significantly enhance the range of solutions Wellube provides to its customers. By integrating ICR’s technologies into our service offerings, we are poised to deliver even more comprehensive and efficient solutions. Wellube remains committed to continuously seeking and integrating new technologies to meet and exceed our clients' needs, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry.

Wellube, a Unique Group company, is dedicated to delivering innovative bespoke solutions across the energy, petrochemical, utilities and power industries. With a focus on research and development, customer service, and operational excellence, Wellube offers market-leading flow management, pipeline intervention, and asset integrity solutions in the UAE, Qatar and India.

