Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has unveiled Wellth, the first-of-its-kind hub of integrative medicine in the UAE, which will empower people to lead healthy lives, work with them to alleviate chronic lifestyle diseases, help them prevent hereditary afflictions, and offer a range of therapies that boost immunity, improve general health and sustain good health.

Wellth was inaugurated today by H.E. ENG. Essa Al Hajj Al Maidoor, Director General, Dubai Developments; H.E. Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO - Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority (DHA); along with Dr. Deepak Chopra, pioneer of integrated medicine and Dr. Frank Lipman, renowned global expert in functional medicine, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen - Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare and Ms. Alisha Moopen - Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.

Wellth will offer a range of complementary therapies, curated by two of the most trusted proponents of integrated medicine worldwide - Dr. Deepak Chopra, and Dr. Frank Lipman, key advisors of Wellth.

Commenting on the unveiling of Wellth, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “It is paradoxical that most healthcare providers including us have been more focused on sick-care, treating those who are ill. We recognize the need to provide integrated healthcare with more focus on preventive care which lives upto the age old saying that prevention is better than treatment. We want to encourage people to look at their health holistically and proactively.”

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, who is the Chief Wellth Creator at Wellth, said, “In the post-pandemic world, we are all acutely aware that true wealth is nothing but good health. We want to encourage people to make good health and well-being their top priority. This is why we created Wellth as the first hub of integrated medicine in the UAE, which will offer time tested, traditional, non-invasive, global ways of achieving and sustaining emotional and physical wellbeing by nurturing a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach.”

The Wellth Catalyst at Wellth will ensure that each health-seeker gets individual attention and a tailor-made therapy plan based on their specific needs and goals. This is formulated after studying the patient’s health history, habits, susceptibilities, lifestyle, strengths, and weaknesses.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Deepak Chopra said, "I am certain that what Wellth offers is what Dubai needs today to enhance productivity and help this Emirate achieve its ambition of being the happiest and smartest city in the world. I am delighted to be one of the key advisors of Wellth and offer people here the much-needed alternative - not just to stay healthy but also to alleviate lifestyle diseases rather than to just manage them, and most importantly, to prevent diseases - hereditary or otherwise - so that our mind, body and spirit becomes our first line of defence against any virus or any illness for that matter."

A few of the fifteen therapies at Wellth include Functional medicine, Nutrition Therapy, Ayurveda, Yoga, Mental & Emotional Health, Chiropractic, Reiki, Cryotherapy, Chinese Medicine and Homeopathy.

Dr. Frank Lipman summed it up well when he said, “Wellth will be combining the wisdom we have gained from ancient traditions with the knowledge learned from modern science, practicing what we call Good Medicine. We will be offering a range of complimentary modalities UNDER ONE UMBRELLA, giving patients an easy-to-follow map to wellness and always addressing the root causes of illness.”

Managed by Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, Wellth comes from the founders of Aster DM Healthcare, the largest private healthcare network in Dubai, headed by Dr. Azad Moopen, one of the most trusted and recognised names in the GCC and Indian healthcare sectors.