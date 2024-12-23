Dubai, UAE: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) reveals the most popular European destinations on Wego during Christmas and New Year’s Eve for UAE travelers, along with suggestions on the best things to do this time of year.

Moscow

Top on the list of searches from UAE, Moscow retains its position as the most-searched European destination during the festive season.

Moscow winter is best enjoyed in its festivals and the brightly decorated streets. The most popular event celebrating the season may be the citywide event Journey to Christmas, where shows, concerts, and fun workshops are held at different points of the city. Don’t miss out on Christmas markets popping up in the Red Square to hunt for gifts and souvenirs. Keep warm by making spins on ice skating rinks that are set up around the city. You may also want to sit down for special opera or ballet performances at halls across Moscow. “The Nutcrackers” is usually the city’s favorite show this season.

London

The city is a perennial favorite, showing up annually on the list of most-searched year-end destinations from the UAE.

Christmas in London means a lot of things, including Christmas markets, ice skating, theatre shows, and musical concerts. Wander through Leicester Square or Covent Garden Christmas markets for luscious dishes and charming treats. Or enjoy classical concerts at St Mary Le Strand, which showcases Vivaldi's iconic masterpiece, The Four Seasons. During New Year’s Eve, watch the iconic fireworks on the Thames or enjoy dinner cruises offering spectacular views.

Baku

"Cold Hands, Warm Hearts" is an annual Baku winter event, which enchants the visitors with a variety of stalls providing books, craftworks, delectable foods, and so on. Held during the Christmas weekend, at the beautifully lit Fountain Square, visitors can also enjoy the fireworks displays and enjoy live music at restaurants and hotels hosting special gala dinners.

Tbilisi City

During the Christmas weekend, Tbilisi city will be filled with Christmas markets and festive villages up to 31 December. Held on Orbeliani Square is the primary market with an open-air food court, local crafts, and many more. Go for the Christmas village in the riverside Dedaena Park which features more food stalls. Or visit the STALL Street Market on Rustaveli Avenue which showcases local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Prague

Visit the Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square in Prague for charming Christmas markets, gothic architecture, and traditional Czech food. Ice skating at Letná Park is a popular activity. Enjoy a Vltava River cruise or watch the city’s fireworks during New Year's Eve from Petrin Hill or Charles Bridge.

Vienna

Wander through Vienna’s famous Christmas markets, such as the Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz, for handcrafted gifts. For musical enthusiasts, visit the concerts in the central churches and Stephansdom Cathedral. You might also experience the Mozart & Strauss concerts. During New Year’s Eve, attend the Silvesterpfad with music, dancing, and midnight fireworks in the city center.

Paris

For Christmas, shop at markets like Jardin des Tuileries Christmas Market, or skate at the world’s largest indoor ice rink at the Grand Palais in Paris. For 2024 New Year's Eve, the Champs-Élysées will host a series of sound and light displays that will enthrall the visitors beneath and around the iconic Arc de Triomphe. Or watch the Eiffel Tower's special light show or dine at Seine riverboats for scenic celebrations.

Yerevan

Visit the Republic Square Christmas Market in Yerevan with live performances and local delicacies. Explore Northern Avenue, a prominent avenue, which will be decorated with gorgeous lights during Christmas. Check out the giant Christmas tree and enjoy ice skating. Celebrate the New Year with public fireworks in the city center and delectable Armenian feasts at any local restaurant, bar, or club.

Milan

Visit the popular avenues, such as the Monte Napoleone or Corso Buenos Aires in Milan for Christmas purchases. Explore the festive installations at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. During New Year’s Eve, enjoy live concerts and fireworks at Piazza del Duomo. Or book for the Nutcracker ballet performance at Teatro alla Scala on 31 December.

Sarajevo

Visit the Sarajevo Christmas Market, a magical experience in December, with festive lights, traditional Bosnian crafts, and delicious food items. Go ice skating at the Zetra Olympic Center, which offers a fun and festive activity. Enjoy the fireworks display during New Year’s Eve from popular vantage points, or dine at one of Sarajevo's restaurants offering special New Year's Eve menus.

Munich

Enjoy Munich’s prominent Christmas market, Münchner Christkindlmarkt Marienplatz, with gingerbread in hand while you peruse for traditional Bavarian crafts. Or visit the Tollwood Winter Festival for cultural shows and eco-friendly markets. On New Year’s Eve, celebrate with fireworks at Olympiapark or have fun on a curling rink, in the “Magic Forest”, with glowing sculptures.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.