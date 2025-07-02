Dubai, UAE: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has solidified its dominance in the region by becoming the most downloaded mobile app in online travel year to date (January to May 2025), according to the latest data from SensorTower (formerly data.ai).

The company previously held the top spot as the #1 most downloaded flight search and booking app across MENA in both 2023 and 2024. Wego not only retains that title for a third consecutive year, but also claims the overall leadership in travel app downloads.

Sustained growth and regional strength

From December 2024 through May 2025, Wego was ranked the most downloaded travel search app in MENA each month. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in the MENA region reached 2.6 million in May 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

In the GCC, Wego has been the most downloaded travel search app for nine consecutive months, with May downloads reaching 196,000 and MAUs growing to 1.93 million.

Empowering travelers across the region

Wego’s performance is bolstered by its hyper-localized content, real-time price comparisons, and broad inventory from global partners. Its leadership in both the flight and broader travel verticals underscores the app’s evolution into a comprehensive one-stop travel platform for users in the MENA region and beyond.

As seasonal travel peaks approach with the summer holidays, Wego expects continued growth in downloads and user engagement, driven by new deals, personalized features, and market-specific offerings.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

For more information, please contact:

Nadine AbdelKhalek

Director, Public Relations

Email: nadine@wego.com