Manama, Bahrain: YOU app, the largest online e-commerce and delivery platform in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the appointment of Mr. Meshari Al Jomaih as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Khalid Mattar as Vice Chairman.

On this occasion, Mr. Meshari Al Jomaih expressed his appreciation to the confidence bestowed by the Board and emphasized his commitment to the vision of YOU app. Al Jomaih mentioned that the philosophy of the company is built on delivering a passionate experience focusing on the daily needs of every customer.

To that end, a unique and innovative value chain has been designed to address the likely daily needs. YOU app covers six verticals from food and beverage, grocery, flowers selection and distribution, health and beauty, lifestyle and fashion. With thousands of products listed across all the verticals, customers will be able to shop and pick their favorite products efficiently. With YOU app, we aim to reach every single home in Bahrain.

The Annual General Meeting was held on March 17th at The Gulf Hotel, successfully forming its first Board of Directors by electing Mr. Meshari Aljomaih, Mr. Bander Aljomaih, Mr. Khalid Mattar, Dr. Adel Hubail, Ms. Noor Al Saati, Dr. Hussain Almeer, Mr. Yousif Hassan and Mr. Ahmed AlNoaimi.

YOU app, which is available now in the app store and Google Play Store, is unique as it is designed based on B2B and B2C. Hundreds of vendors and merchants have been onboarded with their products and services offered to all residents in Bahrain.

The company is expecting an increase in growth this year as last-mile delivery is a new and developing market with expansion opportunities. YOU app is an online human centered platform that focuses on fulfilling daily essentials of an individual. The platform tackles emotional, rational, social and free-will needs by creating convenience, reducing pain-points and addressing mobility constraints.

YOU app is owned by Wedeliver, a joint-stock company closed owned by Bahraini and GCC investors.

