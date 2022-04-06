Industry-first partnership with Ford to create the ultimate mobile office

Extending Webex’s Embedded App Framework to Webex devices, mobile phones, and tablets

Dubai, UAE – Cisco today unveiled new hybrid work solutions in Webex that empower companies to put people first.

Reimagined workspaces: Hybrid work requires organizations to transform workspaces to deliver an amazing, consistent experience – whether in-office, at home or on the go.

Flexible workstyles: People have differing collaboration needs, devices, and meeting platforms, reinforcing the need for flexibility, interoperability, and inclusivity.

Exceptional hybrid events: Webex Events is furthering accessibility and inclusivity by adding real-time captions and translation, supporting transcription from English to 34 languages with more to come. This is powered by the same technology used in Webex Meetings.

Webex Events compliance standards (SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and SOC 3) and integration within Webex Control Hub deliver greater admin visibly and simplified management for enterprises' hybrid work and event environments.

Memorable customer experiences: With Webex Connect, businesses can intelligently orchestrate those connections end-to-end to deliver seamless personalized experiences across digital channels.

Webex Connect capability is now also integrated with Webex Contact Center to power new channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and SMS.

