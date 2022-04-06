PHOTO
- Industry-first partnership with Ford to create the ultimate mobile office
- Extending Webex’s Embedded App Framework to Webex devices, mobile phones, and tablets
Dubai, UAE – Cisco today unveiled new hybrid work solutions in Webex that empower companies to put people first.
Reimagined workspaces: Hybrid work requires organizations to transform workspaces to deliver an amazing, consistent experience – whether in-office, at home or on the go.
- An industry-first partnership with Ford looks to extend Webex Meetings to vehicles, serving as the ultimate mobile office. Click here for video: The future of work on the go | Ford & Webex.
- Users can easily start and use apps like Miro, MURAL, Shared Timer and Slido on their Webex device and share a whiteboard with meeting attendees. Click here for video: Frictionless Collaboration with Apps Inside Webex Devices.
- Webex devices support interoperability with Zoom, Microsoft, and Google, offering frictionless communication regardless of device or platform.
- Flexible workstyles: People have differing collaboration needs, devices, and meeting platforms, reinforcing the need for flexibility, interoperability, and inclusivity.
- New capabilities in Vidcast, Webex’s asynchronous video messaging solution, drive stronger engagement and productivity for remote workers. Vidcast can easily be embedded within a Slido poll for virtual check-ins or training, as well as in Webex Events (formerly Socio). Click here for video: Announcing Vidcast.
- Within Webex’s Embedded Apps Framework, customers can access more of their favorite apps, including InVision for visual whiteboarding.
- New Webex integrations with Notion’s all-in one project management, notes and wiki solution streamlines customer workflows and Standout by ADP, an employee engagement solution, builds team connections. Click here for video: Understand your colleagues working style | Webex + StandOut, powered by ADP
- Exceptional hybrid events: Webex Events is furthering accessibility and inclusivity by adding real-time captions and translation, supporting transcription from English to 34 languages with more to come. This is powered by the same technology used in Webex Meetings.
- Webex Events compliance standards (SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and SOC 3) and integration within Webex Control Hub deliver greater admin visibly and simplified management for enterprises’ hybrid work and event environments.
- Memorable customer experiences: With Webex Connect, businesses can intelligently orchestrate those connections end-to-end to deliver seamless personalized experiences across digital channels.
- Webex Connect capability is now also integrated with Webex Contact Center to power new channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and SMS.
