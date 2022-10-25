Dubai: Weber Shandwick, the in-culture communications agency, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® UAE after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

The agency has two offices in the UAE, in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and places a high value on collectively shaping and nurturing a workplace culture that is inclusive and collaborative.

“This is a very special recognition because it really highlights our great people, and their role and contribution. As a people-first agency, we know that our people are a key part of making Weber Shandwick UAE a great place to work. We remain wholeheartedly committed to creating a better working environment, and collectively finding new and different ways to improve our strong culture,” said Ghaleb Zeidan, Managing Director UAE of Weber Shandwick.

Ziad Hasbani, Weber Shandwick’s CEO in MENAT, says he feels energized by how more and more employees across the regional network are engaged and valuing Weber Shandwick as a great place to work, given that Weber Shandwick Istanbul was also certified as a Great Place to Work® Turkey. “Establishing a strong employee value proposition is a key pillar of our business strategy in the region. For us, it is a nonstop journey because we believe that our people are our brand and we will do what is needed to create an aspirational, collaborative, authentic and positive workplace. I’m very grateful for the feedback and thoughtful perspectives that will help us to continue growing our reputation and competitive edge as an employer of choice,” he said.

Earlier this year, Weber Shandwick MENAT won Large Consultancy of the Year at the PRCA MENA Regional Awards 2022, making this a year of recognition for both the work it does, and the people behind the work. The agency is led by strategic and creative thinkers and activators, who deliver high-value, high-impact business and communications solutions for clients.

-Ends-

About Weber Shandwick:

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands.

Visit www.webershandwickmenat.com for more details and follow the agency on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Check out #WorkAtWeber for the latest vacancies.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.me and on its social media pages: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter

