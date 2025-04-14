Doha – Forty-one students from 19 high schools completed the 2024-2025 edition of the Qatar Aspiring Doctors Program (QADP), organized by the Office of Student Outreach & Educational Development at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q).

The yearlong QADP program prepares high school students for the pre-medical curriculum through advanced tuition in the physical sciences, biology, research skills, college writing, and reading. The course instruction follows a hybrid model, with monthly face-to-face sessions and hands-on activities blended with online self-paced modules.

To enroll in the program, students must be in grades 10, 11, or 12, demonstrate a strong interest in pursuing a career in medicine, and excel in both the sciences and mathematics. Additionally, students must be nominated by their high school counselor, with priority given to Qatari students.

Dr. James Roach, associate dean for pre-medical education and professor of chemistry, who teaches the physical sciences modules of the QADP, said: “At WCM-Q, we are committed to nurturing talented high school students who are passionate about science. We equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to confidently pursue their journey to medical school. I would like to congratulate this year’s participants on successfully completing the program.”

This year’s participating schools included ACS International School Doha; Al Arqam Academy for Girls; Al Jazeera Academy; Al Maha Academy for Girls; Amna Bint Wahab Secondary School for Girls; Durham School for Girls; Global Academy International; Hayat Universal Bilingual School; International School for Medical Science and Engineering; Qatar Academy Al Khor; Qatar Academy Al Wakra; Qatar Academy Doha; Qatar Academy for Science and Technology; Qatar Science & Technology Secondary School for Boys; Sherborne Qatar School for Girls; Swiss International School in Qatar; The English Modern School; The Gulf English School; and Vision International School.

The students who completed the program were celebrated at a ceremony at WCM-Q, where they received certificates of completion and personal congratulations from WCM-Q faculty members in attendance.

Speaking during the ceremony, one of the students who completed the program with honors, Aisha Hamad Al-Mudahka from Sherborne Qatar School for Girls, said: “The program has given me access to valuable resources and guidance, helping me build essential skills like critical thinking, personal statement writing, and much more. Thanks to QADP, I now have a much clearer understanding of what universities are looking for and how to approach the application process with confidence.”

Fatima Khalid Mansour, another honors graduate from The English Modern School, said: “This experience has been valuable in so many ways, especially in preparing me for my future college journey. When I first joined QADP, I really didn’t know exactly what to expect, but I quickly realized how helpful it would be. The program challenged me to think in new ways and pushed me to develop important skills that will help me beyond just academics.”

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, professor of English as a second language, assistant professor of education in medicine, and associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “Since its inception in 2015, QADP has attracted a growing number of talented high school students with aspirations to pursue careers in medicine. I look forward to welcoming many of this year’s program graduates to WCM-Q one day.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

