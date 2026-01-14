Doha – The Division of Student Affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently organized a visit to the Sultanate of Oman for first-year medical students as part of the college’s Medical Service Learning Program (MSLP).

The weeklong MSLP trip offers first-year medical students a unique opportunity to develop a global perspective on healthcare issues affecting different populations, explore the curricula and clinical programs of medical schools in the region, participate in community service projects, and experience the history and cultural heritage of another nation. Following the trip, students give a public presentation to highlight their experiences and discuss how the program has affected their studies.

During the trip, students visited the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), where they met with SQU students, faculty, and staff. They also toured the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center (SQCCCRC), Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, and other facilities, such as the clinical skills and anatomy labs.

Another highlight of the trip included students volunteering in two prominent community service projects. At the Oman Food Bank (OFB), students helped process donations and organize food packages for families in need. Students also visited the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Disability (AEICD), where they helped center staff engage children with various disabilities in classroom activities and learned about the center’s efforts to help children develop essential skills to improve their quality of life.

Dr. Sean Holroyd, associate dean for student affairs at WCM-Q, said: “We are committed to ensuring that our first-year medical students gain a well-rounded perspective on healthcare. As such, we are determined to create educational opportunities that encourage them to engage with global health issues and understand the needs of diverse populations around the world.”

The trip also included city tours of Muscat and visits to historical and cultural sites such as Nizwa and Muttrah forts, traditional souqs, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Bait Al-Baranda Museum, the Royal Opera House, and the Oman Across Ages Museum, allowing WCM-Q students to deepen their understanding of Oman’s rich history and traditions.

Ms. Faten Shunnar, director of student affairs at WCM-Q, said: “As future physicians, it is essential that our students experience different healthcare systems, medical programs, and community service initiatives, and engage with the communities they serve. I would like to sincerely thank everyone at SQU, OFB, and AEICD for their warm hospitality and for making this experience possible.”

This year’s trip included 11 first-year medical students—Aasiya Khan, Almayasa Al-Marri, Aya Abdullah, Batoul Arabi, Fadil Anver, Ghalya Al-Hammadi, Lujayn Qatami, Mohamed Rayyan Rizwan, Noor Rob, Shahd Aljoudi, and Yein Lee. They were accompanied by Sarah Burshan, a psychologist, learning support specialist, and wellness counselor at WCM-Q, and Dr. Amjad Abdo, an events and student development specialist at WCM-Q.

One of the participating students, Anver, said: “Our service-learning trip to Oman provided us with valuable experiences in culture, education, healthcare, and resilience. I learned so much from the incredible people we worked with at Oman Food Bank and the Association for Early Intervention. The hurdles they have overcome and the causes they work toward are truly inspiring and will have a long-lasting effect on the choices I make in the future.”

Another student, Alhammadi, said: “The service-learning trip to Oman is an experience I’ll always carry with me. Volunteering at the food bank and with children with special needs was grounding and eye-opening, reshaping how I understood service beyond lessons and theory.”

Picture 1: WCM-Q students and staff with counterparts from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University.

