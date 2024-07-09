Doha – Three alumni from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) were among the inaugural cohort of 36 physicians to receive the prestigious Qatar Medical Specialization Certificate from the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties (QBMS). The certification marks a significant milestone in enhancing medical proficiency in Qatar.

Dr. Navid Iqbal (Class of 2016), an emergency medicine resident at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and two graduates from the Class of 2019—Dr. Angela Dandan, a fellow psychiatrist at HMC, and Dr. Sahar Mahadik, a resident anesthesiologist at HMC—were among those who received the certificates.

The certificates were awarded during a ceremony attended by prominent healthcare officials, including the minister of public health, HE Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari, Dr. Saad Al Kaabi, director of the Department of Healthcare Professions at the Ministry of Public Health, and HE Dr. Hajar Ahmed Hajar Al Binali, former minister of public health, along with other senior healthcare figures.

To earn the QBMS certificate, trainees must complete a demanding course that lasts four to six years, depending on their specialty, and successfully pass three examinations. Awardees received certificates in four specialties—family medicine, anesthesia, emergency medicine, and psychiatry.

Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, said: “We are extremely proud of our graduates for earning this demanding certification, which requires many years of dedication. This accomplishment demonstrates the exceptional training they received at HMC, preparing them to meet high standard in their respective medical specialties and showcasing their capability to provide the highest quality medical care. We wish them the best of luck and look forward to their continued contributions to the medical field and the communities they serve.”

Established in 2020, the QBMS certification adheres to the highest global standards, playing a crucial role in improving the efficiency and standards of medical professionals practicing in Qatar. Physicians in Qatar now have the opportunity to earn two board certifications (Qatari and Arab).

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

